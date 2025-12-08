Toyota City, Japan, Dec 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) today world premiered two new models the GR GT and GR GT3by publicly displaying under-development prototypes for the first time.- Two new, unveiled models strive to provide an ultimate driving experience by way of enhanced capabilities centered on three key elements: a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.- The GR GT is TGR's new flagship sports car developed as a road-legal race car that further advances TGR's philosophy of making ever-better motorsport-bred cars.- The GR GT3 is a new, GR GT-based, FIA GT3-spec race car engineered for all customers who want to win races.- Both unveiled models feature the active adoption of new technologies and manufacturing methods, including Toyota's first all-aluminum body frame and a 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine.The GR GT and GR GT3 are flagship models that embody TGR's philosophy of building ever-better motorsports-bred cars. Their development-starting with the vehicle concept formulation stage-was advanced under a one-team approach centered on TMC Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, in which professional drivers Tatsuya Kataoka, Hiroaki Ishiura, and Naoya Gamou, gentleman driver Daisuke Toyoda, and in-house evaluation drivers worked in unison with engineers. The GR GT is defined by a driver-first approach to development that involves listening to, understanding, and fulfilling the needs of the person behind the wheel. The GR GT3a race car based on the GR GT-was also developed in line with this methodology.Positioned as flagships in the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT of yesteryear and the Lexus LFA, one of the aims of the development of the GR GT and GR GT3 was to preserve and pass on "the secret sauce of car-making" to the next generation as "Toyota's Shikinen Sengu*". The two models are the result of veterans of development of the Lexus LFA transferring skills and techniques to younger members, the active adoption of new, Toyota-first technologies for enhanced vehicle performance, and the taking on of numerous unprecedented challenges.Main features3 key elementsThe GR GT was conceptualized and developed as a road-legal race car. As a manifestation of insistence on pursuing a driver-first approach, development strived to not only endow the GR GT with a high level of dynamic performance but also to achieve a sense of car-driver unity, enabling the driver to interact with the vehicle at all times. The GR GT is equipped with a hybrid system that pairs a newly developed 4.0-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine and a single electric motor. In addition to maximum system output of 650 PS or greater and maximum system torque of 850 Nm or greater (development target values) for overwhelming performance, unrelenting focus was given to the three key elements of: a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.Vehicle packaging for an ultimate low center of gravityDevelopment of the GR GT, which is continuing, started with an aim to achieve a thoroughly low center of gravity by considering how to lower both overall vehicle height and the driver's position as much as possible. Attention was then paid to adopting a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive powertrain layout for ease of handling when driving the vehicle to its limit. The center of gravity of heavy components, such as the 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine with dry-sump lubrication, rear-mounted transaxle, and other major mechanisms, has been significantly lowered through optimized positioning. Both the driver's and car's centers of gravity have been made roughly identical by pursuing an ideal driving position aimed at enhancing the sense of car-driver unity and handling ease.Adoption of Toyota's first all-aluminum body frameAs for low weight with high rigidity, which constitutes the second key element, the GR GT features Toyota's first all-aluminum body frame. Additionally, the appropriate use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), plastic, and other materials in the body panels has resulted in a strong yet light body.Use of a reverse approach to create styling that pursues aerodynamic performanceExterior styling, in pursuit of aerodynamic performance, was also born from a process distinct from that of hitherto Toyota car-making. Although attention has conventionally been turned toward aerodynamics only after finalization of exterior styling, in the case of the GR GT, the ideal aerodynamic performance was established first, followed by consideration of exterior styling. Aerodynamics engineers and exterior designers worked together to achieve styling that pursues aerodynamic and cooling performance.Interior styling, as well, was meticulously crafted without compromise, based on ergonomics aimed at achieving the optimal driving position from a professional driver's perspective and visibility needed for at-the-limit driving. Naturally, in addition to circuit driving, care has been taken to ensure suitability for everyday use.Aimed at being an FIA GT3-spec race car chosen by people who want to winThe GR GT3 features the same three elements of a low center of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance found in the GR GT, on which it is based. It meets the specifications of the Federation Internationale d'Automobile (FIA) GT3, which is the top category of production vehicle-based customer motorsports, and aims to be a car that is chosen by people who want to win yet be easy to drive for anyone.TGR believes that its driver-first principle, just as it is important in the GR GT, is equally important in the GT3 race car category, which can find both professional drivers and gentleman drivers behind the wheel. At the same time, in addition to heightening the competitiveness of the GR GT3 as a car, TGR is also preparing to establish an optimal support system for customers who race to help them fully enjoy motorsports.For making ever-better carsThe TGR flagship models GR GT and GR GT3 are defined not only by their adoption of new technologies but also by their having been created through the taking up of the challenge of using new development and manufacturing methods. In developing the GR GT and GR GT3, TGR employed multiple methodologies that leverage insights gained from competing in motorsports. The use of driving simulator-assisted vehicle research and development, which is now common in race car development, is an example of such. Introducing driving simulator use early in the development process enabled efficient refinement of fundamental vehicle characteristics from the outset. In addition to using simulators in the creation of each component, extensive real-world testing was done not only on test courses, such as the one at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, but also at circuits around the world, including Fuji Speedway and the Nurburgring, enabling verification of at-the-limit driving performance and durability. GT GR testing also took place on public roads to give the model the ability to provide exhilaration, ease of handling, and peace of mind in everyday use.Like other GR models, the GR GT and GR GT3 have been repeatedly honed, driven to failure, and repaired to make them into models that will live up to all drivers' expectations. As it accelerates its efforts to make ever-better cars, TGR is continuing development of the GR GT and GR GT3 toward launching them around 2027. Further details are to be released as they become available.