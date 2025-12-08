HIGHLIGHTS:

Lens 4 grows deeper and stronger with thickest high grade hit to date at Glenburgh with 200m+ step out 15m at 12.7g/t gold from 850m 25GLR117 (Major 200m+ down dip extension); and 20m at 5g/t gold from 676m 25GLR094 (building out Lens 4 to the 90m to the west).

Supported by previously reported 4 th lens discovery hole: 17m at 6g/t gold from 662m 25GLR082.

New Lens 5 discovery: drilling has intersected the interpreted Lens 5 zone, 2m at 16.8g/t gold from 528m 25GLR090. This discovery hit sits on the margin of the interpreted lens, with thicker and higher-grade mineralisation anticipated down-dip/down-plunge.

drilling has intersected the interpreted Lens 5 zone, Lenses 1-5 all remain open at depth , highlighting significant opportunity to add further high grade ounces with 12m at 3.8g/t gold from 320m 25GLR_106 intersected extending Lens 1 at depth.

, highlighting significant opportunity to add further high grade ounces with from 320m 25GLR_106 intersected extending Lens 1 at depth. Emerging next high-grade discovery corridors: interpretation of regional folding architecture pinpoints NE3 and Hurricane targets as the next high-grade opportunities. NE3 interpretation as the opposing fold limb of Zone 126, and Hurricane as a 1km long +100ppb gold-in-soil analogue with genuine potential to deliver Zone 126 scale discoveries.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to report an additional discovery from ongoing drilling at the Zone 126 prospect within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.

Figure 1. Long section view looking north of Zone 126 trend. Proposed drilling demarcated by crosses. Current release new intercepts in bold outline. Previous results released on 6 November 2024, 3 April 2025, 28 April 2025, 30 June 2025, 31 July 2025, 20 August 2025 and 11 September 2025.

Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:

"Glenburgh continues to deliver exceptional results, and the system is clearly growing in both scale and strength. Lens 4 has now pushed significantly deeper with our thickest high-grade intercept to date, extending the system by more than 200 metres down-dip and overall to 800 metres vertical. The expansion further reinforces the robustness of this deposit, and together with our earlier Lens 4 discovery hole, it shows Lens 4 is evolving into a major high grade system with significant depth potential.

"We're also highly encouraged by the initial intercept into the interpreted Lens 5 position, which once again validates the predictive power of our exploration model. Although this intercept sits on the very edge of the system, we expect thicker and higher-grade mineralisation as we drill down-dip and down-plunge. Importantly, all lenses from 1 through 5 remain completely open at depth, underlining the significant opportunity to add high-grade ounces.

"Beyond the immediate growth around Zone 126, we are now starting to unlock the broader district-scale opportunity. Ongoing structural mapping continues to define the regional folding architecture, and identifies NE3 and Hurricane as the two next major high-grade discovery corridors. NE3 is to be tested as an opposing fold limb to Zone 126, while Hurricane presents a 1 km long +100 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly occupying the interpreted synformal hinge position along strike to the SW.

"Both targets carry genuine potential to deliver discoveries of similar size and scale to the Zone 126 trend. Historical drilling intersected high-grade mineralisation near to surface; Benz plans to drill down-dip and down the NE-plunge of both these targets, testing positions that remain completely open at depth. This untested upside presents a very exciting opportunity for the Project heading into 2026.

"Momentum is building across multiple fronts and, with each new discovery, Glenburgh is shaping up as one of Australia's most compelling emerging gold districts."

Zone 126 Drilling: Two Rigs Driving Continuous High-Grade Growth

Drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project continues to demonstrate the scale potential of the Zone 126 trend, with Lens 4 now growing deeper, thicker and higher-grade as drilling steps into previously untested portions of the system. A major down-dip extension has been confirmed by hole 25GLR117, which returned 15m at 12.7g/t gold from 875m, representing a 200m+ step-out from previous drilling. This result marks the highest grade intercept recorded in Lens 4 to date and provides substantial validation of the Company's structural model at depth.

Further support for the expansion of Lens 4 comes from 25GLR094, which intersected 20m at 5g/t gold from 675m, successfully building out the lens a further 90m to the west from the original discovery hole of 17m at 6.0g/t gold. Together, these new results continue to reinforce the strong continuity of high-grade mineralisation along plunge and highlight the significant opportunity to keep growing this lens into a material high-grade ore shoot.

Figure 2: Collar map for released hole with drilling highlights labelled.

New Lens 5 Discovery

In addition to the continued growth of Lens 4, drilling has now delivered the first discovery hole in the emerging Lens 5 position. Hole 25GLR090 intersected 2m at 16g/t gold from 475m, marking initial confirmation. Importantly, this intercept sits on the margin of the interpreted lens geometry. Based on the Company's structural model, thicker and higher-grade mineralisation is anticipated down-dip and down-plunge, where the full thickness of the lens is interpreted to develop.

Multiple Lenses Remain Open at Depth

Lenses 1 through 5 all remain open at depth, with recent drilling continuing to demonstrate strong potential for further high-grade extensions. Notably, 12m at 3.8g/t gold was intersected in the down-dip continuation of Lens 1, highlighting that the entire Zone 126 corridor remains vastly under-tested below 400-500m depth. Each lens exhibits the same plunging structural controls and favourable host lithologies, reinforcing the opportunity to continue adding high-grade ounces through ongoing drilling.

Next High grade discovery centres: Hurricane & NE3 Targets.

Ongoing detailed structural mapping and interpretation of drilling results continues to refine interpretations of the folded architecture of mineralisation at Glenburgh, opening up numerous opportunities for the next Zone 126 scale discovery; Hurricane and NE3 are emerging as the two highest-priority targets (Figure 3).

The NE3 target is being tested as an interpreted opposing (NE) fold limb to Zone 126, while Hurricane represents a 1 km long +100 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly located at the interpreted synformal hinge position along strike to the SW. Critically, the NE3 and Hurricane targets have coherent >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomalies; the same surface signature that has accompanied every high-grade lens discovered at Zone 126 to date.

With Hurricane (1 km gold-in-soil anomaly) and NE3 (600 m gold-in-soil anomaly) targets supported by confirmed mineralisation in shallow drilling (see Figure 3 Below), we now have two standout targets- each with genuine potential to deliver a discovery of similar size and scale to the Zone 126 trend.

The emerging geological framework highlights multiple parallel and along-strike possible repetitions of the Zone 126 mineralised position, while also focussing initial drilling efforts beneath these clear surface geochemical expressions.

Figure 3. Plan view of refined interpretation of regionally folded architecture with new target zones for immediate drill testing. Previous results released on 6 November 2024.

Figure 4: Refer to section line A-B in figure 3. Section view looking east with 400m clipping window.

NE3

NE3 is a compelling discovery opportunity, interpreted to be the opposing limb to mineralisation defined at Zone 126, separated by a synformal fold hinge. A 600 m long >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly and confirmed mineralisation from historical drilling reinforce this interpretation. Like Zone 126, previous drilling did not target the NE plunge direction, or drill below ~100m depth; Benz considers these highly favourable mineralised positions that remain completely open.

Historical results include 13m at 1.5 g/t gold and 6m at 2.8g/t gold. Together, these elements position NE3 as a genuine Z126-scale repeat target with significant high-grade discovery potential.

Hurricane

Hurricane is interpreted to lie along strike to the SW of Zone 126, in a synformal position within the fold architecture; amphibolite and biotite-rich gneissic rocks mapped at surface are analogous to Zone 126 geology. A 1km m long >100 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly and confirmed mineralisation from historical drilling reinforce this interpretation. Early work suggests Hurricane may offer scale potential comparable to Zone 126 itself, marking it as a compelling new growth front at Glenburgh in 2026. Planned drilling at Hurricane will follow the same strategy as Zone 126, following known high grade intercepts down-dip, and down-plunge to the northeast.

Comparing Zone 126 and Hurricane

Figure 5: Section view looking east. Comparing Zone 126 with Hurricane side by side. Interpolated grade shells shown.

Figure 5 compares the recent discoveries at Zone 126 with the current situation at Hurricane. At Zone 126, a small high-grade shoot reported to surface, tested by relatively shallow historical drilling. As renewed drilling progressed down-plunge in 2025, that modest surface expression unravelled into a major discovery, ultimately defining multiple thick high-grade lenses extending over more than a kilometre of strike and persisting to more than 800 metres vertical depth.

Hurricane is showing the same exciting pattern, with a discrete high-grade shoot at surface sitting above a 1km-long >100ppb gold-in-soil anomaly and similar structural controls to those observed at Zone 126. Based on the success of drilling at Zone 126 in 2025, Hurricane has the potential to grow significantly with depth as drilling unfolds.

Geometric Learnings Driving Target Refinement

Drilling in 2025 has shown that the geometry of Zone 126 mineralisation can swing from steeply NW-dipping to SE-dipping over relatively short distances, an unsurprising outcome of the folded gneissic geology.

When drillhole directions are not locally optimal, and an intersection is thought to not be representative, Benz's workflow is specifically designed to respond to this by review of downhole structural measurements and geology, and follow-up targeting of drillholes from more optimum positions.

When this happens, a drillhole may skim the edge of the ore lens rather than cut through its thicker, higher-grade core. These "near misses" can appear at first glance as lower-grade intercepts, but increasingly we recognise them as valuable geometric indicators rather than true limits to mineralisation. This is a highly encouraging observation, as it means many of the gaps or lower-grade intersections within the broader trend likely reflect orientation swings, not geological breaks, supporting the interpretation of a more continuous and substantial high-grade system. We then modify drill orientation to re-target the heart of the system.

This approach ensures that both sides of any apparent gap are tested and gives us strong confidence that we are efficiently defining the true size, grade continuity and geometry of the high-grade lenses. Many of these apparent breaks are now seen as missed opportunities rather than true boundaries, highlighting the potential for further growth as drilling continues.

Geological work update

Detailed structural mapping and multielement analysis of gneissic rocks is progressively revealing the controls on mineralisation at Glenburgh. The presence of several different phases of metamorphosed mafic rocks including porphyritic/porphyroblastic and possible differentiated mafic sills, along with metasedimentary sequences points towards a greenstone-like succession from the Paleoproterozoic or late Archean, now overprinted by high-grade metamorphism.

Work is underway to determine the origin and extent of these greenstones and identify any further previously-unrecognised opportunities in the wider Gascoyne region. A program of detailed laboratory work to further understand this enigmatic orebody is in the pipeline for 2026.

Glenburgh - A New Frontier Gold District

The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.

Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.

Figure 6. Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.

Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth End

Depth 25GLR_137 414925 7193989 328 -60 132 650 25GLR_117 414996 7194147 331 -65 136 876 25GLR_094 415208 7193521 327 -63 330 768 25GLR_092 415362 7193605 328 -61 325 745 25GLR_090 415581 7193641 326 -65 331 762 25GLR_087 415363 7193604 328 -65 313 852

Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.

High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 0.5g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with up to 5m internal dilution applied unless otherwise stated.

Hole ID From To Au_ppm Length Comments 25GLR_117 40 50 1.04 10

25GLR_117 64 68 1.68 4

25GLR_117 837 840 2.08 3

25GLR_117 850 865 12.75 15 Lens 4 25GLR_106 231 235 2.44 4

25GLR_106 246 251 0.68 5

25GLR_106 268 275 0.91 7

25GLR_106 294 297 1.68 3

25GLR_106 305 308 0.53 3

25GLR_106 311 318 1.76 7

25GLR_106 320 332 3.78 12 Lens 1 25GLR_137 486 501 1.02 15

25GLR_137 548 551 0.85 3

25GLR_137 572 575 3.88 3

25GLR_137 598 603 1.46 5

25GLR_094 676 696 5.00 20 Lens 4 25GLR_094 735 741 0.6 6

25GLR_092 210 214 2.05 4

25GLR_092 557 561 0.84 4

25GLR_090 528 530 16.8 2 Lens 5 25GLR_087 234 243 0.53 9

25GLR_087 719 731 0.94 12

25GLR_087 735 738 1.15 3

25GLR_087 806 814 1.02 8



Appendix 3: JORC Tables

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Results are part of BNZ's RC drilling campaign at the recently acquired Glenburgh Gold Project situated ~285 km east of Carnarvon via Gascoyne Junction, WA.

RC drilling samples were collected as 1m single samples.

Each sample collected represents each one (1) metre drilled collected from the rig-mounted cone splitter into individual calico bags (~3kg) and stored in labelled sequential polyweave bags for long-term storage.

The rig mounted cyclone/cone splitter was levelled at the start of each hole to aid an even fall of the sample through the cyclone into the cone splitter.

RC drilling sample submissions include the use of certified standards (CRMs), and field duplicates were added to the submitted sample sequence to test laboratory equipment calibrations. Standards selected are matched to the analytical method of photon assaying at ALS labs in Perth (~500g units). No composites were taken.

Based on statistical analysis of these results, there is no evidence to suggest the samples are not representative. Drilling techniques The RC drill rig was a Schramm C685 Rig type with the capability to reach >500m depths with a rig-mounted cyclone/cone splitter using a face sample hammer bit of 5 1/2 - 6" size.

The booster was used to apply air to keep drill holes dry and reach deeper depths. Drill sample recovery RC sample recovery is visually assessed and recorded where significantly reduced. Negligible sample loss has been recorded.

RC samples were visually checked for recovery, moisture and contamination. A cyclone and cone splitter were used to provide a uniform sample, and these were routinely cleaned.

RC Sample recoveries are generally high. No significant sample loss has been recorded. Logging RC chip samples have been geologically logged on a per 1 metre process recording lithology, mineralisation, veining, alteration, and weathering.

Geological logging is considered appropriate for this style of deposit (metamorphosed orogenic gold). The entire length of all holes has been geologically logged.

RC drill logging was completed by Galt Mining Solutions staff and data entered into BNZ's MXDeposit digital data collection platform provided by Expedio.

All drill chips were collected into 20 compartment-trays for future reference and stored at Galt's warehouse in West Leederville at the time of reporting. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation RC chips were cone split at the rig. Samples were generally dry.

A sample size of between 3 and 5 kg was collected. This size is considered appropriate, and representative of the material being sampled given the width and continuity of the intersections, and the grain size of the material being collected.

For the 1 metre samples, certified analytical standards (appropriate for photon assaying) and field duplicates were inserted at appropriate intervals at a rate equal to 1 in 20 and sent for analysis with the samples.

Sample preparation was undertaken at ALS Laboratory - Perth. Gold analysis utilised the photon assaying methodology where original samples are crushed to 2mm with a sub-set 500g separated for non-destructive analysis.

Any sample reporting as having elevated > 1µSv readings during the preparation for photon assaying at ALS labs were flagged and were submitted for fire assay (Au-AA26) methodology at ALS labs in Perth as a quantifying check against the Photon assays. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Preliminary pXRF and Labspec ASD analysis was conducted by Galt Mining Solutions personnel utilising Geotek's Boxscan automated system.

The scanning of sieved RC drilling fines sample material utilised an Olympus Vanta M Series portable XRF in Geochem mode (3 beam) and a 20-second read time for each beam (Instrument_Serial = 840951).

The ASD data reader on Boxscan has a 3 nm VNIR, 6 nm SWIR spectral resolution of the LabSpec 4 Hi-Res analytical instrument (Electronics serial number: 28191).

The pXRF and ASD are incorporated into Geotek's Boxscan machine to facilitate an automated data collection process. This includes periodic calibration and QAQC scans on Geotek-supplied pucks and colour strips.

The QAQC scans are verified and checked on Boxscan's internal program datasheet against expected results to ensure the analysers are conforming to Boxscan's expected operating parameters.

A review of the pXRF and ASD sample results provided an acceptable level of analysis and the data is appropriate for reporting the geochemistry results in the context of its use for screening areas for indications of elevations in concentrations with elements of interest.

pXRF and ASD results should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis, which is required to determine robust and accurate potential for mineralisation and associated elements. The reporting of pXRF and ASD results should not be described as an "assay" result, as these are not of the same level of accuracy or precision as that obtained from a certified laboratory workflow. The use of "preliminary indicative field data" is a more appropriate term when referring to pXRF and ASD results.

The pXRF data is exploratory in nature and is used predominantly as an internal workflow to assist in target prioritisation through an early phase of exploration investigation.

No previous comparisons of pXRF and ASD data with laboratory data at the project have been undertaken to date.

The analysis involved direct point counting on the raw surfaces of the supplied drill fines. The fines are transferred from geochem packets to purpose-made scanning pucks, with the analysis taken from the middle of these pucks. The sample material was dry and collected and analysed in ambient temperatures within the processing warehouse. Monitoring of workstation area and apparatus temperatures occur during the shift with cooling actions being implemented when required.

This provides only semi-quantitative information and is reported as raw data without significant corrections, which is best interpreted as an abundant/present/absent classification for most elements. This information provides useful trend analyses at an exploration target scale. Verification of sampling and assaying Significant drill intersections are checked by the supervising personnel. The intersections are compared to recorded geology and neighbouring data and reviewed in Leapfrog and QGIS software.

No twinned holes have been drilled to date by Benz Mining, but, planned holes have tested the interpreted mineralised trends, verifying the geometry of the mineralised targets.

All logs were validated by the Project Geologist prior to being sent to the Database Administrator for import

No adjustments have been made to assay data apart from values below the detection limit which are assigned a value of half the detection limit (positive number) Location of data points Hole collar coordinates including RLs have been located by handheld GPS in the field during initial drill site preparation. Actual hole collars were collected by a DGPS system at the Glenburgh Gold Project.

The grid system used for the location of all drill holes is GDA94_MGA _Zone 50s.

Planned hole coordinates and final GPS coordinates are compared in QGIS and Leapfrog project files to ensure all targets have been tested as intended.

The drill string path is monitored as drilling progresses using downhole Axis Champ Gyro tool and compared against the planned drill path, adjustment to the drilling technique is requested as required to ensure the intended path is followed.

Readings were recorded at 30m intervals from surface to end of hole after Benz reviewed single shot verses EOH continuous surveying of the Axis Champ Gyro tool and noted >3 degrees variance in azimuth with hole depth. The single shots produce less variability and are used for hole trace reporting in the database.

Historical drill hole surveys and methods will be reviewed in preparation for any updates to MRE in the future. Data spacing and distribution BNZ's Glenburgh RC drilling has been designed as a test on mineralisation extension at a planned spacing of 60m between pierce points on the projected mineralised feature. Holes were generally angled ~ -65 dip towards ~ 145 degrees GDA94_MGA _Zone 51 Grid orientation. Fifteen (15) holes were drilled into Zone 126 prospect on a rough grid pattern to obtain adequate spacing for testing mineralisation continuity and geological host features.

The mineralised domains established for pre-BNZ MREs have sufficient continuity in both geology and grade to be considered appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedures and classification applied under the 2012 JORC Code. Ongoing drilling will be sufficiently spaced for a reinterpretation based on BNZ's structural model.

No sample compositing of material from drilling has been applied during this drilling campaign. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling has primarily been undertaken perpendicular to the interpreted mineralised structures as stated above.

No orientation-based sampling bias has been identified - observed intercepts to date indicate the interpreted geology hosting mineralisation is robust. Sample security All samples were prepared in the field by Galt staff and delivered by contracted couriers from the field site to the ALS laboratory in Perth directly.

Individual pre-numbered calco sample bags are placed in polywoven plastic bags (5 per bag) secured at the top with a cable tie. These bags are annotated with the company name and sample numbers, the bags are placed in larger bulker bags for transport to ALS labs in Perth, also labelled with corresponding company name, drill hole and sample identifiers.

Sample pulps are stored in a dry, secure location at Galt's warehouse in West Leederville. Audits or reviews Data is validated by Benz staff and Expedio consultants as it is entered into MXDeposit. Errors are returned to field staff for validation.

All drilled hole collars have been located with a DGPS.

There have been no audits undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Glenburgh Gold Project is a group of 10 tenements and 2 applications. The majority of known gold deposits are located on Mining Lease M09/148.

The tenement is 100% owned by Benz Mining Limited.

The tenements are in good standing and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Since Helix Resources in 1994 and subsequent work by Gascoyne Resources, about 159149 soil samples, 1349 vacuum holes and 2285 auger holes have been completed at Glenburgh.

9 diamond holes, 398 RC holes, 6 air-core holes and 462 RAB holes have been drilled in the Glenburgh area to identify the distribution and evaluate the potential of the deposit.

Drilling to date has identified 10 high potential deposits in the Glenburgh area which are: Tuxedo, Icon, Apollo, Mustang, Shelby, Hurricane, Zone 102, Zone 126, NE3 and NE4 deposits. Geology Gold mineralisation at the Glenburgh deposit is hosted in Paleoproterozoic upper-amphibolite to granulite facies siliciclastic rocks of the Glenburgh Terrane, in the southern Gascoyne Province of Western Australia.

Gold was first discovered at the Glenburgh deposit in 1994 by Helix Resources during follow-up drilling of soil geochemical anomalies. Mineralisation occurs in shears within quartz + feldspar + biotite ± garnet gneiss, which contains discontinuous blocks or lenses of amphibolite and occasional thin magnetite-bearing metamorphics, probably derived from chemical sediments.

Higher-grade mineralisation appears to be directly related to silica flooding in the gneiss. This silica flooding may give rise to quartz 'veins' up to several metres thick, although scales of several centimetres to tens of centimetres are the norm. Neither the higher-grade silica lodes nor the more pervasive lower-grade mineralisation exhibits sharp or well-defined lithological contacts. Drill hole Information For this announcement, 6 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes are being reported.

Collar details have been provided in Appendix 1.

For earlier released results, see previous announcements by Gascoyne Resources and Spartan Resources. Data aggregation methods No material information has been excluded.

High grade: A nominal 0.5 ppm Au lower cut off has been applied to with up to 5m internal dilution length applied

Higher grade Au intervals lying within broader zones of Au mineralisation are reported as included intervals.

No top cuts have been applied to reported intercepts.

No metal equivalent values have been used.

All reported assays have been length weighted if appropriate. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Drilling is generally oriented perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation, and intercepts are reported as downhole lengths unless otherwise stated.

To improve understanding of true widths, a subset of holes in this program were drilled from the opposite azimuth to previous drilling to test structural geometry. Ongoing drilling and geological modelling are required to confirm the true orientation and extent of mineralised lenses. Diagrams Relevant diagrams are included in the report. Balanced reporting All meaningful data relating to the Exploration program has been included and reported to the market as assays are received. Other substantive exploration data See body of announcement. Further work Assays for the remainder of the programme will be reported once received and validated.

Detailed field mapping has commenced to refine targets for the next round of drilling.

Geophysical techniques are being investigated to reduce the search space of high-grade lenses away from defined resource areas and/or high-grade drill intercepts.

