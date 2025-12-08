JAKARTA, Dec 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa ends 2025 by introducing four new scheduled direct domestic flights to renowned international tourist destinations. Ticket sales for the four new routes began last week while flights for the four new domestic routes will begin on December 15.TransNusa will launch new scheduled direct flights from Bali to Lombok, known as a world class surfing island destination and Bali to Bima, which is known for its natural beauty and gateway to Pantai Pink with its rare pink sands and clear waters.In addition, TransNusa will also be launching new scheduled direct flights from international diving island destination Sorong to Timika and from Manado to Sorong.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that with the new launches, TransNusa hopes to provide increased connectivity and travelling options to domestic and international tourists."We would like to play our part in boosting and increasing air connectivity within Indonesia's internationally renowned tourism island destinations. Our focus is in increasing direct flight to destinations that are world renowned for its unique and stunning landscape and natural offerings," said Datuk Bernard, adding that Lombok, home to Mount Rinjani National Park, offers one of Indonesia's most iconic volcanic landscapes with sweeping treks, waterfalls and panoramic views. Bima's Pantai Pink is a rare natural wonder with pink-hued sands and crystal-clear waters, a hidden gem for beach lovers and photographers. Sorong serves as the gateway to Raja Ampat, famed for its rich coral reefs and rare marine species, while Timika provides access to Jaya Wijaya Mountain and supports a robust community tied to Indonesia's largest gold mining operations.Flight DetailsTransNusa's flight from Bali to Lombok will operate two times daily beginning Monday, December 15. The TransNusa flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 07.30am and arrive in Lombok International Airport at 07.55am, with the return flight departing Lombok at 08.25am and arriving in Bali at 09.05am. The second TransNusa flight will depart Bali at 15.55pm and arrive in Lombok at 16.50pm, with the return flight departing Lombok at 17.20pm and arriving in Bali at 18.05pm.Meanwhile, TransNusa's flight from Bali to Bima will begin on Monday, December 15."For the first week, we will operate one scheduled flight from Bali to Bina on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Starting December 22, TransNusa will operate daily scheduled flights from Bali to Bima," said Datuk Bernard, adding that the flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 09.35am and arrive at 10.35am at the Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport in Bima. The return flight will depart Bima's Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport at 11.00am and arrive at Bali's Denpasar International Airport at 12.10pm.TransNusa's schedule flight from Sorong to Timika, which will also begin on December 15, will operate four times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight will depart Sorong from the Domine Eduard Osok International Airport at 10.50am and arrive in Timika's Mozes Kilangin Airport at 12.10pm. The return flight will depart Timika at 12.40pm and arrive in Sorong at 14.00pm.Datuk Bernard said that TransNusa's will also operate its scheduled flight from Manado to Sorong four times weekly.The scheduled flight from diving haven Manado will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight will depart Manado's Sam Ratulangi International AIrport at 08.00am and arrive in Sorong's Domine Eduard Osok International Airport at 10.20am. The return flight will depart Sorong at 14.30pm and arrive in Manado at 14.50pm.TransNusa, A Short HistoryThe 3-year old TransNusa, led by aviation expert and veteran, Datuk Bernard, made waves in the aviation industry with its unique domestic and international business development and growth strategy.Within just 6 months of operations, in 2023, the airline, known then as a new player with new rules, launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, followed by the launch of scheduled flights between Jakarta and Singapore.TransNusa, which established itself as a Premium Service Carrier, made headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia to introduce new exciting routes. In 2023, during its first year of operations, TransNusa became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China. In 2024, TransNusa became the first in the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. In October 2025, TransNusa added yet another milestones by becoming the first Indonesian airline and second airline in the world to launch scheduled flights from Manado to Guangzhou, China.Media Contact:Trina Thomas RajMobile: +6012 4992672E-mail: trina@myqaseh.orgSource: TransNusa