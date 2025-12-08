BMS Holdings Berhad Celebrates Successful ACE Market Debut On Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 7, 2025 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), a deep-rooted Malaysian retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware, made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").BMS Holdings' shares opened at RM0.195 per share, close to its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") price of RM0.22. The Company views its listing as an important milestone that strengthens its corporate visibility and supports its nationwide expansion plans.

BMS Holdings is listed under the stock name "BMS" with the stock code "0385".

With a history spanning over 32 years, BMS Holdings has grown from a single tile retail outlet in Johor Bahru into a nationwide surface coverings provider under the well-recognised "Jubin BMS" brand. Today, the Group operates 20 retail showrooms across Malaysia, including 16 in Peninsular Malaysia and 4 in Sarawak, supported by strategically located distribution centres and warehousing facilities. The well-established range of own brands includes BMS Porcelain, Marmo Grande, Rubino, Batu Gergasi,Moderica Surfaces and Brelife Coverings brands for its tiles and stone surfaces as well as eurano and U+BMS brands for its bathware and kitchenware; serving homeowners, contractors, architects, developers, and commercial clients nationwide.

Through its IPO, BMS Holdings raised RM80.08 million via Public Issue of 364.0 million new shares at RM0.22 per share and the proceeds will be utilised as follows:

RM34.28 million for expansion of operations and facilities;

RM17.00 million for upgrading existing operational facilities and ICT system;

RM4.00 million for marketing activities;

RM18.80 million for working capital; and

RM6.00 million for estimated listing expenses.

Besides, the IPO also comprise an Offer for Sale of 156.0 million existing shares to selected Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings, commented, "Today's listing marks a proud milestone in our journey from a small tile retailer to one of Malaysia's most trusted names in surface coverings provider. The positive market reception reflects strong investor confidence in our brand, business fundamentals, and expansion plans. The funds raised will enable us to strengthen our nationwide presence, enhance our supply chain efficiency, and elevate our customer experience across all touchpoints. We are excited to begin the next chapter of growth as a listed company and remain committed to delivering long-term value to our customers, shareholders, and stakeholders."

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Placement Agent for BMS Holdings' IPO.

ABOUT BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD

BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is an established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware, and kitchenware in Malaysia. Established in 1993, the Group has built a robust market presence through its network of retail showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia (Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan) and Sarawak as well as through its wholesale and project sales. BMS Holdings offers an extensive portfolio including porcelain and ceramic tiles, natural and engineered stone surfaces, mosaic tiles, as well as complementary bathware and kitchenware products. Leveraging decades of industry experience, the Group caters to a diverse customer base comprising retail, wholesale, and project segments. Today, BMS Holdings continues to enhance its competitive edge by expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, consistently delivering innovative surface covering products to both residential and commercial customers nationwide.

