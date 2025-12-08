Binance Becomes First Crypto Exchange To Secure a Global License Under ADGM Framework, Setting a New Standard in Digital-Asset Regulation

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced a landmark regulatory achievement: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the UAE, has formally approved the authorisation of Binance's global platform, Binance.com, under a comprehensive regulatory framework.

This global first is a major step in Binance's mission to create the most trusted and compliant digital-asset ecosystem in the world. A license granted by FSRA of ADGM offers Binance credibility and seamless access across multiple markets, extending well beyond the UAE, and cements Binance's position at the forefront of regulatory progress in digital finance.

This comprehensive regulatory approval covers Binance's global platform, Binance.com, via three separate regulated entities operating within ADGM. Each of the three entities (an Exchange, a Clearing House, and a Broker Dealer) holds distinct regulatory permissions to carry out specific financial services activities in line with ADGM's internationally recognized, gold-standard regulatory framework.

Nest Services Limited (to be soon renamed "Nest Exchange Limited") has been approved as a Recognised Investment Exchange "RIE", with permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility. This entity is responsible for all "on-exchange" trading activities, including spot and derivatives products.

Nest Clearing and Custody Limited has been approved as a Recognised Clearing House "RCH", with additional permissions to provide custody and CSD services. It will manage the clearing, settlement, and secure custody of digital assets, ensuring robust operational resilience and asset protection.

BCI Limited (to be soon renamed "Nest Trading Limited") has been approved as a Broker-Dealer, with permissions to deal in investments, arrange deals in investments, manage assets, arrange custody and provide money services. This entity will deliver Binance's "off-exchange" offerings, including over the counter "OTC" trading, conversion services, and other principal-based activities.

Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, commented: "Achieving regulatory status through ADGM's respected framework reflects our deep commitment to compliance, transparency, and user protection. ADGM is one of the most respected financial regulators globally, and holding an FSRA license under their gold standard framework shows that Binance meets the highest international standards for compliance, governance, risk management, and consumer protection."

Teng added, "This license provides regulatory clarity and legitimacy, enabling Binance to support its global operations from ADGM. While our global operations remain distributed, leveraging talent and innovation worldwide, this regulatory foundation offers our users peace of mind knowing Binance operates under a globally recognised, gold standard framework. We are grateful for the FSRA's forward-thinking approach, which safeguards users while fostering innovation."

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "We are pleased to welcome Binance, a key global player in digital assets and financial innovation, to ADGM. Their presence underscores Abu Dhabi's standing as a leading international hub for innovation, sustainable growth, and the future of finance. We look forward to seeing them harness the strength of ADGM's progressive regulatory framework and dynamic ecosystem contributing to the evolution of a more innovative, inclusive, and future-ready global financial sector."

With over 300 million registered users globally and more than $125 trillion in cumulative trading volume, Binance continues to lead the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem by building a secure, transparent, and fully compliant infrastructure. Operating under ADGM's robust financial services regime ensures all Binance users benefit from high standards of oversight and consumer protection as the platform scales into its next phase of institutional and retail adoption.

Subject to final operational preparation, Binance.com will start operating its ADGM regulated activities on Jan 5, 2026. This milestone cements Binance's position at the forefront of regulatory progress in digital finance. It also reinforces the UAE's emergence as a global hub for innovation in financial services, supported by clear regulatory pathways and a deep talent base.

