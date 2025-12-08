Anzeige
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 21:07
38,150 Euro
+0,39 % +0,150
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.12.2025 07:18 Uhr
BlueNord ASA: Preliminary Production for November 2025

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for November 2025. In November 2025, the preliminary production was 43.3 mboepd net to the Company.

During the month, the Tyra hub delivered an average production of 20.6 mboepd. In the beginning of November, production was ramping up after the planned full-field shutdown in October. Stable production rates were re-gained in the second half of November, with an average production of 24.3 mboepd, net to BlueNord, during the last week of November, increasing to an average of c.26 mboepd in the beginning of December 2025.

The base assets Dan, Gorm, and Halfdan produced 22.7 mboepd net to the Company. This was above expectations, with an average preliminary operational efficiency exceeding 90%.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--preliminary-production-for-november-2025,c4278210

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-november-2025-302635062.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
