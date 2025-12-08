Merz Therapeutics to present more than 20 abstracts and posters at the TOXINS 2026 8th International Conference, taking place January 14-17 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Merz Therapeutics, a leading player in neurology-focused specialty pharma, today announced that the company will present more than 20 clinical and non-clinical abstracts and posters spanning spasticity, movement disorders, and neurotoxin science at the TOXINS 2026 8th International Conference, taking place January 14-17, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. These presentations underscore the company's commitment to addressing unmet needs in neurological disorders.

"Our research reflects a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes through innovation in neurotoxin science," said Dr. Stefan Albrecht, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Merz Therapeutics. "By presenting these new data at TOXINS 2026, we aim to foster scientific exchange and advance treatment strategies that address real-world challenges for patients and clinicians."

Merz Therapeutics will share new findings reflecting its continued dedication to advancing neurotoxin science. These include:

Lower Limb Spasticity

IncobotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity in Children and Adolescents with Cerebral Palsy: Evaluation of Lower Limb IncobotulinumtoxinA Efficacy (ELLIE)

Authors: Marta Banach, Iryna Makedonska, Veronika Mykhaylenko, Angelika Hanschmann, Thorin Geister, Andrzej Dekundy

Presenter: Sebastian Schröder, MD (Germany)

Location and Time: Clinical Track 1B Thursday, 15 January 2026, 17:40 17:55 p.m.

Upper Limb Spasticity Shoulder Management

Pathways for diagnosis and multimodal management, including botulinum neurotoxin therapy, in shoulder conditions following central lesions

Authors: Bo Biering-Sørensen, Carlos Cordero-García, Chris Boulias, Damon Hoad, Djamel Bensmail, Franco Molteni, François Genêt, Jörg Wissel, Philippe Marque, Steffen Berweck, Jorge Jacinto

Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026

Cervical Dystonia

Real-world Evidence of Longevity of BoNT/A in Cervical Dystonia (RELY-CD)

Authors: Benjamin Wäschle, John Ih Lee, Tristan Kölsche, Robin Jansen, Piotr Sobolewski, Sara Sánchez Valiente, Eva López Valdés, Pablo Mir, Silvia Jesús, Elena Ojeda Lepe, Ewa Papuc, Pilar Sánchez Alonso, Gabriel Salazar, Georg Comes, Holger Stark, Philipp Albrecht

Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026

Pain

Evaluating the efficacy and safety of IncobotulinumtoxinA in adults with moderate to severe chronic peripheral neuropathic pain The Phase 2 PaiNT Study Design

Authors: Nadine Attal, Irena Pulte, Ilona Bicker, Ralf Baron, Nanna B. Finnerup, Thorin L. Geister, Eric Viel

Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026

Immunogenicity and Secondary Treatment Failure

A systematic review and meta-analysis of neutralizing antibodies after treatment with abobotulinumtoxinA, incobotulinumtoxinA and onabotulinumtoxinA across multiple indications

Authors: Uwe Walter, Phillipp Albrecht, Warner Carr, Harald Hefter

Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026

Authors: Uwe Walter, Phillipp Albrecht, Warner Carr, Harald Hefter

Location and Time: Poster and Exhibit Hall, 14-17 January 2026

Toxins congress attendees can connect with Merz Therapeutics at the booth to learn more about the company, its pipeline and ongoing research.

