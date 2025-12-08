DongCheng: DCK Becomes Exclusive Power-Tool Partner of CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK Tools, a global leading provider of professional power tools, announced that it has become the official and exclusive power-tool partner of the CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team. With this groundbreaking cross-sector collaboration, DCK, a core brand of China's Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd., aims to leverage the high visibility and extreme conditions of top-level off-road rally racing to expand its brand presence across Europe and the Baltic region while delivering professional-grade tools to local users.

CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team, based in Lithuania, is one of Europe's leading rally-raid squads. The team achieved standout results in the 2025 season, including top finishes at major international events such as the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in the quad category. Its strong performance and reputation for pushing machinery to the limit make it an ideal partner for testing and showcasing DCK's industrial-grade tool capabilities.

As part of the partnership, DCK will supply the team with a full suite of tools for pre-race preparation, on-stage emergency repairs and post-race maintenance. These tools will be deployed across demanding rally-raid environments - high heat, sand, dust and heavy mechanical loads - providing authentic field-level validation of DCK's durability, efficiency and professional performance.

"Our belief is that true professional-grade tools must prove their value in the toughest environments," said Stella Su, Marketing Manager, Europe & North America at DCK. "The CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team shares our commitment to performance, reliability and pushing boundaries. Rally-raid audiences also closely align with DCK's target users, making this collaboration strategically meaningful. We look forward to demonstrating to European and Baltic users that DCK is not only a tool manufacturer, but also a trusted solutions provider for demanding professional applications."

With ongoing investment in quality and technology, DCK continues to empower professionals with durable, high-precision tools for the most challenging tasks.

About DCK Tools

DCK Tools is a global leading professional power-tool brand under China's Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd., offering high-performance power tools, outdoor power equipment and robotic lawn mowers. Backed by advanced R&D centers, intelligent manufacturing facilities and rigorous testing laboratories, DCK focuses on durability, efficiency and user-driven design. With a comprehensive portfolio engineered for demanding professional applications, DCK continues to advance innovation in power tools and smart outdoor solutions. Its products are sold worldwide, supporting professionals across industries with reliable, high-quality equipment. For more information, please visit: www.dck-tools.com | www.dongcheng.com

