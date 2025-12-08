Juniper Research: AI Agents to Power 1,000% More Customer Interactions for Enterprises Globally by 2027

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2025by global tech strategists Juniper Researchhas found that the number of customer interactions automated by AI agents will grow from 3.3 billion interactions in 2025 to more than 34 billion by 2027. This surge of 1,000% over the next two years is driven by accelerating enterprise adoption of AI agents, as platforms provide tools to automate a broader range of customer interactions across customer support, marketing, and sales.

AI agents are autonomous virtual assistants that resolve customer queries, and complete tasks without human input.

"In 2025, leading communications platforms adopted the Model Context Protocol (MCP); a standard that streamlines how AI agents access tools and data. By simplifying integration, MCP enables enterprises to rapidly deploy AI agents for customer interaction," said Molly Gatford, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

An extract from the report, AI Agents for Customer Experience Platforms Market 2025-2030, is available as a free download.

Vendors Must Provide Prebuilt Integrations to Support Scaling

Juniper Research believes that enterprises will favour platforms that minimise upfront investment and development timescales, as AI agents automate more customer interactions. This owes to agents' ability to leverage existing data and systems without costly migration. To capitalise on growth, vendors must provide prebuilt integrations across enterprise systems to support businesses as they scale automation.

"Business areas operate with fragmented data and systems; creating challenges for enterprises wanting to scale AI agents across the entire customer experience. To attract high-spending enterprises, AI agent vendors must integrate customer support, marketing tools, and sales systems to fully realise the benefits of AI agents," Gatford concluded.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the AI Agents for Customer Experience Platforms market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 26,000 datapoints, across 61 countries, over five years. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and examination of future market opportunities. Download a free sample.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. https://www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com