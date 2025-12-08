Aquis Stock Exchange

08-Dec-2025 / 07:22 GMT/BST

. ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Greengage & Co Group Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 9 Little Trinity Lane London EC4V 2AD DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Prem Babu Goyal CBE - Non-Executive Chairman Sean Kiernan - Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Katherine Knott - Non-Executive Director (on Admission) APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Greengage bridges traditional finance and digital assets through a relationship-led fintech platform designed for institutional and professional clients. It provides business-to-business (B2B) introductions to electronic-money (e-money) accounts and providers of credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), fiduciaries, and family offices, enabling seamless movement between fiat and digital currencies. With over 40 active clients, the Company has established a solid foundation in the fast-growing B2B digital-finance sector and is well positioned for scalable expansion. The Company's strategy and IPO ambition focuses on two complementary objectives: expanding its existing B2B financial platform; and establish a Bitcoin yield reserve strategy to support its existing business and to seek to generate a yield through acquiring Bitcoin. The Company plans to achieve this by borrowing on a non-recourse basis using that Bitcoin as collateral, and deploying the funds borrowed into diversified, high-yield private credit portfolios. Bridging traditional finance and blockchain, the Company aims to reimagine digital financial services through compliant infrastructure, intelligent yield strategies, and sustainable, institutional-grade growth. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: TBC TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: Launch of the Retail Offer - on or around 18 December 2025 Latest time and date for receipt of bids for the Retail Offer on Bookbuild - 5.00p.m. 22 December 2025 Announcement of the results of the Retail Offer - 23 December 2025 THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: On or around 24 December 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://www.greengage.co/ In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:





