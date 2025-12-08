Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission announcement
08-Dec-2025 / 07:22 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET
APPLICANT NAME:
Greengage & Co Group Plc
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:
9 Little Trinity Lane
London
EC4V 2AD
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):
Prem Babu Goyal CBE - Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Kiernan - Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Katherine Knott - Non-Executive Director (on Admission)
APPLICANT SECTOR:
Financial services
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
Greengage bridges traditional finance and digital assets through a relationship-led fintech platform designed for institutional and professional clients. It provides business-to-business (B2B) introductions to electronic-money (e-money) accounts and providers of credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), fiduciaries, and family offices, enabling seamless movement between fiat and digital currencies.
With over 40 active clients, the Company has established a solid foundation in the fast-growing B2B digital-finance sector and is well positioned for scalable expansion.
The Company's strategy and IPO ambition focuses on two complementary objectives:
expanding its existing B2B financial platform; and
establish a Bitcoin yield reserve strategy to support its existing business and to seek to generate a yield through acquiring Bitcoin. The Company plans to achieve this by borrowing on a non-recourse basis using that Bitcoin as collateral, and deploying the funds borrowed into diversified, high-yield private credit portfolios.
Bridging traditional finance and blockchain, the Company aims to reimagine digital financial services through compliant infrastructure, intelligent yield strategies, and sustainable, institutional-grade growth.
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
TBC
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
TBC
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
TBC
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
Launch of the Retail Offer - on or around 18 December 2025
Latest time and date for receipt of bids for the Retail Offer on Bookbuild - 5.00p.m. 22 December 2025
Announcement of the results of the Retail Offer - 23 December 2025
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
On or around 24 December 2025
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
https://www.greengage.co/
