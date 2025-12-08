End-to-end platform automates workflows across the entire credit lifecycle and provides real-time data analysis for lenders, institutional investors and credit managers

Over £1.5 billion in AUM representing over 17,000 loans for 12 clients now live

Pepper Advantage, a global credit management and technology company, today announced that PRISM, its proprietary end-to-end credit management platform, has officially launched. Purpose-built in-house, PRISM unifies portfolio loan data and analysis, workflow management, and servicing tools in one place, helping lenders, managers and investors optimise portfolio performance while delivering better outcomes for borrowers.

PRISM combines a fully integrated mortgage management engine with advanced analytics, real-time data visualisation and automated workflows. It gives users earlier visibility of emerging risks, enhances operational efficiency by reducing manual and inefficient processes, and equips firms with the reporting capabilities required to meet regulatory expectations. Crucially, the platform also provides an intuitive digital interface that can replace fragmented legacy systems with a single, user-friendly access point.

PRISM's cutting-edge technology has already created strong market demand. Pepper Advantage has migrated over a dozen portfolios representing more than £1.5 billion in assets under management to the platform. This includes recently completing its largest migration to date of an internal, nearly £400 million portfolio. Over 17,000 loans are currently managed on PRISM across the UK and Spain on behalf of over a dozen clients, including eight leading banks.

These numbers continue to grow as PRISM is fully integrated into banking infrastructure, enabling the migration of data from multiple banks on a daily basis. PRISM's data architecture cleanses this data and aggregates it on behalf of the end investor, enabling the securitisation of portfolios aggregated from different originators a huge innovation in an industry that still relies on outdated systems.

Fraser Gemmell, Group CEO, Pepper Advantage, said: "PRISM is hitting milestone after milestone, with demand far exceeding expectation. It offers the seamless, tech-driven experience clients crave while supporting an improved borrower experience. Our team has created the new standard in credit management technology, one that allows us to better serve customers, opens new direct lending opportunities, and provides a faster go-to-market path for both traditional and non-traditional lenders."

PRISM's progress follows a period of technology investment by Pepper Advantage into its data, software and AI capabilities. The platform sits at the centre of the company's strategy to modernise credit markets and supports portfolios of all sizes and credit types, with residential mortgages, equity release and unsecured loans now available. Buy-to-let, second charge mortgages, and other offerings will be launched in 2026. PRISM can also be white-labelled and configured to fit seamlessly within both new and existing systems, offering a modern user interface without the need for long and expensive in-house development.

