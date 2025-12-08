AGIBOT Announces the Rollout of Its 5,000th Mass-Produced Humanoid Robot

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today announces the official roll-out of its 5,000th mass-produced humanoid robot at its factory. This milestone represents a step forward in AGIBOT's ongoing efforts to improve the mass production and practical use of embodied robotics.

"We are grateful to reach this milestone after years of steady effort in tackling core challenges in embodied robotics. Through ongoing improvements, we have enhanced the stability, reliability, and durability of our systems." AGIBOT Co-Founder, President, and CTO Mr. Zhihui Peng said, "Building on this progress, AGIBOT will continue listening to the needs of its industry partners and work to contribute practical general-purpose humanoid robots to real-world operations."

AGIBOT offers a diversified product portfolio tailored to a wide range of real-world applications. To date, the full-size embodied robot AGIBOT A-Series has achieved mass production with 1,742 units, the fully intelligent and agile half-size robot AGIBOT X-Series has reached 1,846 units, and the task-optimized AGIBOT G-Series, designed for complex operations in manufacturing, logistics, and services, has reached 1,412 units.

AGIBOT's robots are currently deployed in eight key commercial applications, including guided reception and exhibition services, entertainment and commercial performances, intelligent manufacturing, logistics sorting, security inspection, commercial cleaning, data-collection training, and scientific research and education. Through widespread adoption across multiple industries, AGIBOT is demonstrating the potential of embodied AI to drive industrial upgrades, transform service and production processes, and support broader digital transformation efforts.

Moving forward, AGIBOT will continue strengthening its technologies and delivery capabilities to meet evolving market needs and provide practical, general-purpose humanoid robotic solutions for a wider range of industrial users.

For more information, please visit AGIBOT at AGIBOT.com and follow AGIBOT on:

https://www.facebook.com/AGIBOT.zhiyuan

https://x.com/AGIBOT_zhiyuan

https://www.instagram.com/AGIBOT_

https://www.youtube.com/@AGIBOT-robot

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agibot-announces-the-rollout-of-its-5-000th-mass-produced-humanoid-robot-302635127.html