IBA SA: YAS Healthcare signs contract for a ProteusONE solution, the first proton therapy system to be installed in Dubai, UAE

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, December 8, 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces today it has signed a contract with YAS Healthcare, a subsidiary of DAS Holding, to install a Proteus- ONE1 compact proton therapy solution to be located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With the acquisition of this Proteus- ONE system, YAS Healthcare will establish the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region's first operational proton therapy center, marking a major milestone in advancing cancer treatment in the UAE and beyond. YAS Healthcare expects to start treating its first patients in 2029.

The contract includes the supply of the latest generation of proton therapy system, as well as a multi-year operation and maintenance agreement. Proteus- ONE is the market-leading compact proton therapy solution, upgradable over time to continue offering the latest technology to IBA users.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: "We are honored to have signed a contract with YAS Healthcare and to contribute in making proton therapy technology available for the benefit to the patients in this region. This new contract demonstrates the technological advancement of the IBA offering on the market, further strengthening our leadership."

Dr. Mohammed Zaki, Medical Director & General Manager of YAS Healthcare, added: "After a rigorous selection process, we decided to partner with IBA, the global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of cutting-edge proton therapy technology. This achievement comes just five months after YAS Healthcare secured preliminary approval from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to build the nation's first proton therapy centre. We are proud to achieve this major milestone in advancing cancer treatment in the UAE."

The typical end-user price for a Proteus- ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between € 35 and 45 million.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About YAS Healthcare

YAS Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider in Abu Dhabi, established in 2014 as a subsidiary of DAS Holding, a major Abu Dhabi-based investment group. With a mission to be the preferred destination for patients, YAS Healthcare delivers high-quality medical services through a team of skilled and professional practitioners, operating in a friendly and ethical environment. Their vision is to best understand and meet the medical needs of patients while upholding their brand promise "the ethics of healing".

More information can be found at: https://yashealthcare.ae/

1 Proteus- ONE is a brand name of Proteus- 235