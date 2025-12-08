Worldline SA: PaymentIQ disposal - Press release

Worldline announces the contemplated divestment

of its payments orchestration platform PaymentIQ to Incore Invest

Paris La Défense, 8 December 2025 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, announces the contemplated divestment of PaymentIQ, a payment orchestration platform, to Incore Invest for an estimated cash proceeds at closing of c.€160m1-

The disposal of PaymentIQ marks a further step in Worldline's strategic refocus on core European payment activities and a new milestone in its simplification journey, as part of the North Star transformation plan.

It demonstrates Worldline's commitment to focus on segments and solutions that generate synergies among each other, while aligning with the Group's right-to-win strategy and reframed risk framework.

This transaction will simplify operations, optimise resource allocation, and enable increased management focus on core payment activities for merchants and financial institutions. Proceeds will strengthen the Group's financial profile, enhance strategic flexibility in the medium term, and support redeployment of capital towards core activities.

For reference 2026, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and FCF deconsolidation impact of the perimeter on Worldline are respectively estimated at c.€50m, €40m and €30m on a full year basis.

The combined cash proceeds from the disposals of Mobility & e-Transactional Services, North American operations, Electronic Data Management activity (ex-Cetrel Securities) to SIX and PaymentIQ are expected in the range of €510-560m.

The closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2026 subject to the works council consultation process.

Perella Weinberg acted as sole financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson as a legal advisor to Worldline SA.

1 After excess cash distribution