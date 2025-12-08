White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG Announces Strategic IT and Managed-Service Deals in Saudi Arabia

Stockholm, Sweden, 2025-12-08 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) - A Swedish Global Tech Company - today announced the successful closing of several important contracts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its subsidiaries ECC, Cloud and NDF. These deals, with a total aggregated contract value of over SEK 20 m, reflect the Group's accelerating growth and reinforced market position in the region.

ECC, a White Pearl subsidiary, has secured one of the largest government-sector IT initiatives in Saudi Arabia with a total contract value of approx. SEK 17.9 m, a majority to be recognized in 2026.

The project is an integrated electronic system for government use in Saudi Arabia, meant to unify management of finance, human resources, procurement, and supply-chain operations across government entities. The project aims to replace multiple fragmented legacy systems (or manual processes) with a central, standardized "shared services" platform. This ensures consistent procedures across ministries, municipalities, and other agencies. The system includes modules for a full financial cycle: general ledger, payables/receivables, fixed assets, cash management; HR and payroll; procurement and contract/tender management; inventory and supply-chain.

WPTG subsidiaries ECC, NDF and Cloud have also signed a 6-month managed services engagement, a 12-month remote managed services deal and a cloud-based sales force project, all in KSA to a total value of an additional approx. SEK 2.7 m.

"These wins underscore the strong confidence our clients place in White Pearl's expertise and proven delivery capabilities across the Gulf region," said Vikas Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of White Pearl Technology Group. "Our teams within ECC and NDF continue to demonstrate exceptional performance, and these contracts mark another important step in our expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia. We will begin mobilization immediately for the government IT project under ECC, while managed-services delivery under ECC and NDF will commence within the current quarter."

White Pearl Technology Group is a Swedish Global Tech Company delivering digital transformation, managed services, and enterprise technology solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Through its subsidiaries ECC and NDF, the Group serves government entities, major enterprises, and regulated industries with mission-critical solutions.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.