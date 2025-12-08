Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
08-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

08/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
4000000    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;               Equity shares   GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 
 
       3.078% Green Notes due 08/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes  Debt and debt-like 
500000000   to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 securities     XS3246904927 --  
       in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
60000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
90000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
7200     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
293500    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
499000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 
 
25000000                                       Closed-ended 
(Block    Ordinary Redeemable Shares of 1p each; fully paid           investment funds  GG00B90J5Z95 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited 
 
24860000                                       Closed-ended 
(Block    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                 investment funds  GG00BJVDZ946 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: THG plc 
 
                                           Equity shares 
209086407   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.005 each; fully paid              (commercial    GB00BMTV7393 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid  Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
137000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: East Star Resources Plc 
 
4200000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Equity shares   GB00BN92HZ16 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
63000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
160000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
47000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid            Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
18000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
32000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. 
 
                                           Equity shares 
612259739   Ordinary Shares of EUR3.50 each; fully paid              (commercial    NL0015002MS2 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
575000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Albion Crown VCT PLC 
 
1446374    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                 Closed-ended    GB0002577434 --  
                                           investment funds 
 
 
476100    Ordinary C Shares of 1p each; fully paid                Closed-ended    GB00BSPT6546 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
1000     WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
56000     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
32395     WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
14500     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
130100    WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5700     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25000     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
49000     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
144500    WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
75300     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                           securities
15600     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
48900     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
43100     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
105700    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
218300    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
106600    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4600     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
27200     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
66100     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
15000     WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
46500     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
9000     WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5000     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY989 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
109600    WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
10700     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
900      WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
173000    WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
870      WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B45CYD99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
7000     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4000     WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B3XR4V72 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree Long EUR Short USD; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B68GS416 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3000     WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B68GR111 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
7500     IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS3068771271 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25000     IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS3068761710 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8000     Leverage Shares 2x Facebook ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XP94 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
10000     Leverage Shares -2x Short WTI Oil ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2472195440 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
33000     Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
420      Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
75000     Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid  Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2500     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2663694847 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
15000     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
50000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) ETP Securities due  Debt and debt-like XS3091985575 --  
       15/09/2075; fully paid                         securities 
 
 
22000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities;  Debt and debt-like XS2944880066 --  
       fully paid                               securities 
 
 
80000     Leverage Shares 3x Long China ETP Securities; fully paid        Debt and debt-like XS2472196414 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16000     Leverage Shares 3x Long China Tech ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2800709128 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
110000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2399369896 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
800000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
36000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2472195952 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
100000    Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 --  
                                           securities
530      Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
320000    Leverage Shares 3x Salesforce.Com ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZT14 --  
       paid                                  securities 
 
 
4000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Alibaba (BABA) ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like XS3037640110 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
30000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2779861595 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1030000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2944874416 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
205000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2757381400 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
40000     Leverage Shares 4x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2779861082 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
70000     Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1800000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2399364152 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
55000     LS 1x Tesla Tracker ETP; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like XS2337093798 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
111000    WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12300     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
5500     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
34000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
477000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: United Utilities Water Finance PLC 
 
       5.875% Notes due 08/12/2039; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
300000000   bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities     XS3247571477 --  
       thereof up to and including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
400000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 --  
       paid                                  securities 
 
 
38000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
43000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
274000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 410553 
EQS News ID:  2241340 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241340&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.