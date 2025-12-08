DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 08-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 08/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 4000000 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 3.078% Green Notes due 08/12/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like 500000000 to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 securities XS3246904927 -- in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 60000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 90000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 18000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 7200 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 293500 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 499000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 25000000 Closed-ended (Block Ordinary Redeemable Shares of 1p each; fully paid investment funds GG00B90J5Z95 -- Listing) Issuer Name: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited 24860000 Closed-ended (Block Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid investment funds GG00BJVDZ946 -- Listing) Issuer Name: THG plc Equity shares 209086407 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.005 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BMTV7393 -- companies) Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 30000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 137000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: East Star Resources Plc 4200000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BN92HZ16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 63000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 160000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 47000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 18000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities 32000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. Equity shares 612259739 Ordinary Shares of EUR3.50 each; fully paid (commercial NL0015002MS2 -- companies) Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 575000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Albion Crown VCT PLC 1446374 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0002577434 -- investment funds 476100 Ordinary C Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BSPT6546 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 1000 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 56000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 32395 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 -- securities 14500 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 130100 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 5700 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 25000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 49000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 144500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 75300 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 15600 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 48900 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities 8500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 43100 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 105700 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 218300 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 106600 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 4600 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 27200 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 66100 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 15000 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities 18000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 46500 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities 9000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities 109600 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities 10700 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 900 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 -- securities 173000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities 870 WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B45CYD99 -- securities 7000 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3XR4V72 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Long EUR Short USD; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B68GS416 -- securities 3000 WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B68GR111 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 7500 IncomeShares 20+ Year Treasury (TLT) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068771271 -- securities 25000 IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068761710 -- securities 8000 Leverage Shares 2x Facebook ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XP94 -- securities 10000 Leverage Shares -2x Short WTI Oil ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472195440 -- securities 33000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities 420 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- securities 75000 Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 -- securities 2500 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694847 -- securities 15000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities 50000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) ETP Securities due Debt and debt-like XS3091985575 -- 15/09/2075; fully paid securities 22000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2944880066 -- fully paid securities 80000 Leverage Shares 3x Long China ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472196414 -- securities 16000 Leverage Shares 3x Long China Tech ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2800709128 -- securities 3000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 -- securities 110000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399369896 -- securities 800000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 36000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Silver ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472195952 -- securities 18000 Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 -- securities 100000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities 530 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 320000 Leverage Shares 3x Salesforce.Com ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZT14 -- paid securities 4000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alibaba (BABA) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3037640110 -- securities 30000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861595 -- securities 1030000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2944874416 -- securities 205000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities 40000 Leverage Shares 4x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861082 -- securities 70000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities 1800000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364152 -- securities 55000 LS 1x Tesla Tracker ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337093798 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 111000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 3000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 12300 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities 5500 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 34000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 477000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: United Utilities Water Finance PLC 5.875% Notes due 08/12/2039; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 300000000 bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3247571477 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 400000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- paid securities 38000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities 43000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 274000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

