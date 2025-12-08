Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) reports the installation of 45,911 solar water pumps in one month under the Magel Tyala Solar Pump initiative in Maharashtra, India, verified through a multi-stage audit process.From pv magazine India MSEDCL, the state-owned power distribution utility, announced that the state installed 45,911 solar water pumps in one month, completing its Guinness World Records attempt under the Magel Tyala Solar Pump initiative. MSEDCL said the deployment represents one of the largest and fastest renewable energy irrigation installations globally and ...

