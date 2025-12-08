Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
08.12.25 | 08:10
2,720 Euro
-0,73 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7403,04010:53
Dow Jones News
08.12.2025 09:51 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 
08-Dec-2025 / 08:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding our Bank's Corporate Governance Compliance Rating 
 
DATE: December 08, 2025 

Our Bank has signed an agreement with JCR Eurasia Rating, which is an authorized rating agency operating under the 
license of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("CMB") in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued 
by the CMB, on 14.07.2025 for a period of one year. As a result of JCR Eurasia Rating's assessment for 2025, our Bank's 
Corporate Governance compliance score has been revised  as 9.81 from 9.82 (over 10) and the outlook has been maintained 
as Stable. 
 
The Bank will remain to be within the scope of Borsa Istanbul Corporate Governance Index due to its overall corporate 
governance compliance score being higher than the threshold score of "7". 

The Corporate Governance Rating Report prepared by JCR Eurasia Rating is available on the Bank's Investor Relations 
website (https://www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com/en/) 

The Bank's overall Corporate Governance Rating is determined, in compliance with the relevant regulations of the CMB, 
under the weighted four sub-sections. Compliance levels in each of the four main sections with comparison to the 
previous year are as below. 

Main Sections               Weight    Dec 06, 2024    Dec 08, 2025 
 
Shareholders               25%      9,73        9,73 
 
Public Disclosure and Transparency    25%      9,85        9,85 
 
Stakeholders               15%      9,87        9,87 
 
Board of Directors            35%      9,85        9,81 
 
Corporate Governance Overall Score            9,82        9,81

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 410661 
EQS News ID:  2241692 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241692&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.