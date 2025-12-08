CTBC Financial Holding once again stepped onto the international stage as the "Global Banking Summit 2025," hosted by the Financial Times and The Banker, brought together global financial leaders in London from December 2 to 4. CTBC Holding President Rachael Kao joined the "CEO Keynote interview" on December 4 to share CTBC's digital innovation, ESG strategy, and global expansion efforts-making her the only representative from Taiwan's financial sector at this year's event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251207394751/en/

Rachael Kao (right), President of CTBC Financial Holding, joins the "CEO Keynote interview" at the Financial Times Global Banking Summit 2025, engaging in a discussion with moderator Kimberley Long (left) on CTBC's development and trends in the banking industry. Courtesy of CTBC Financial Holding

The three-day summit, co-hosted by Financial Times and The Banker, focused on the theme "Navigating Complexity, Driving Innovation." Topics included geopolitics, technology, climate, and global investment. The event gathered over a thousand financial professionals and more than 40 C-suite executives. Speakers in the "CEO Keynote interview" alongside Rachael Kao included UK Exchequer Secretary Lucy Rigby, FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi, and UK Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride.

During the interview, Rachael Kao quoted Heraclitus' well-known phrase, emphasizing that resilience is now the defining capability for financial institutions. She noted that CTBC's strong operational foundation, risk management, digital transformation, and sustainable finance initiatives form its long-term growth engine-allowing the company to remain competitive with a strong focus on sustainability.

Rachael Kao highlighted how green finance, transition finance, ESG investment, and supply-chain decarbonization can strengthen Taiwan's industrial competitiveness. She referenced CTBC's alignment with global sustainability standards, its role as Asia-Pacific Chair of PCAF, and its membership in the TNFD working group. With many Taiwanese companies facing global supply-chain decarbonization requirements, CTBC supports clients through carbon accounting, transition planning, energy-efficiency solutions, and supply-chain collaboration.

Moderator Kimberley Long also asked how CTBC supports Taiwan's industries. Rachael Kao explained that CTBC, operating more than 370 locations in 14 countries, acts as a "supply-chain bank" serving clients expanding globally-especially in the semiconductor sector. She noted that CTBC leverages its international network to provide financing, cash management, and net-zero solutions to drive sustainability across Taiwan's industrial value chain.

Long, recalling Taiwan's dense banking landscape, asked how CTBC stands out in financial inclusion. Rachael Kao emphasized CTBC's mission to ensure more people are seen, protected, understood, and respected. CTBC designs ATM interfaces for seniors, visually impaired users, and foreign nationals, strengthens anti-fraud measures with AI, and offers a fully digital SME lending process-reflecting its commitment to warm, trustworthy, and inclusive digital finance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251207394751/en/

Contacts:

Public Relations Department, CTBC Bank

Ken Wang (+8862) 3327-7777#6712

Sherry Fang (+8862) 3327-7777#6711