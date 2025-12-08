Achievement positions RWS for key US defense contracts

RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has achieved Level 2 certification under the US Government's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program paving the way for access to sensitive defense contracts.

Level 2 CMMC compliance requires defense contractors and their partners to implement, document and verify 110 rigorous cybersecurity controls through independent third-party assessment. Contenta, part of RWS's content technology portfolio, achieved a perfect score in its assessment. Companies without Level 2 certification cannot legally access or process controlled information, effectively excluding them from most defense projects.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a major milestone for RWS," said Tim Russell-Jones, General Manager of Content Technology at RWS. "Being among the first, and attaining a perfect score in the assessment, is a proud moment for our content technology team and reflects our continued commitment to achieving the highest cybersecurity standards."

RWS's Contenta solutions, part of the Generate segment, are used in some of the world's most demanding environments, including the US Navy, US Air Force and numerous global defense contractors. It remains an industry-proven solution for technical content creation, digital publishing, and visualization, fully optimized for secure, end-to-end content publishing.

