Personar Appoints Sports Industry Veteran Tony Page as Managing Director for Global Professional Sports

Leading AI sports technology company strengthens executive team with former Sony Hawk-Eye Innovations Managing Director as it scales globally

LONDON, Dec 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personar, the award-winning AI-powered sports technology provider advancing real-time decision intelligence, today announces the appointment of Tony Page as Managing Director, Global Professional Sports. Page joins from Sony Hawk-Eye Innovations, where he served as Managing Director for Global Football, and brings extensive sports experience from Formula One and Deltatre.

In this new role, Page will oversee Personar's rapidly expanding global sports portfolio, driving growth across the company's award-winning flagship products: TrackSwift, the professional sports technology platform deployed across major sports organisations worldwide, and CoachScribe, the new AI coaching and athlete analytics solution launching in 2026.

Based in the UK, Page will work closely with Chief Revenue Officer Joe Rayfield and the global sales team to accelerate partnerships with elite sports organisations worldwide.

Page's appointment comes as Personar continues its momentum following recognition as "Best Technology in Sports" by the Sports Industry Awards and securing partnerships with football organisations and teams, motorsports, rugby, esports, and other professional sports organisations.

Adrian Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Personar, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Tony to Personar. Having worked with him for the past two years, I've witnessed firsthand his exceptional leadership and deep understanding of sports technology at the highest level. Tony is an icon in our industry; his experience delivering cutting-edge solutions for the world's most demanding sports organisations makes him the perfect leader to drive our global expansion. As we scale TrackSwift and launch CoachScribe in 2026, Tony's expertise will be invaluable in cementing Personar's position as the go-to platform for elite sports."

Tony Page, Managing Director, Global Professional Sports, said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Personar at such an exciting inflection point in the company's journey. Having seen the transformative impact of their AI technology firsthand - from Formula One to elite football - I know the immense value Personar delivers to sports organisations worldwide. The combination of TrackSwift's proven track record with top-tier organisations and CoachScribe's innovative approach to coaching analytics represents a unique opportunity to reshape how sports leverage real-time intelligence.

I'm looking forward to bringing these game-changing solutions to even more customers across global sports."

About Personar

Personar is a London-based AI sports technology company specialising in audio analysis and real-time decision intelligence for professional sports. The company's flagship products, TrackSwift and CoachScribe, leverage advanced speech-to-text and AI categorisation to deliver actionable insights for Formula 1 teams, A-League, and other elite sports organisations. With its development hub in Budapest and global teams spanning Australia, Singapore, Europe, and the US, Personar powers 24/7 operations for the world's most demanding sports events. Personar was recently recognised as "Best Technology in Sports" by the Sports Industry Awards. www.personar.ai

