Geneva College of Longevity Science and DrVibe.ai Launch the GCLS AI Academy for Longevity Sciences

First Multi-Agent AI System for Higher Longevity Education to Offer Free Courses and Pave the Way for a Master's Degree in AI in Healthcare

New Website: https://gcls.ai

GENEVA, Dec. 08, 2025.

This new initiative will be led by Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD, FRCPC, who will serve as Director, with Dr. Dominik Thor, MSc appointed as President of the Academy.

AI-Driven Higher Education

The GCLS AI Academy leverages academic expertise with a network of collaborative AI agents to deliver personalized, up-to-date instruction across longevity science, biomedical innovation, and clinical AI applications. Each AI agent specializes in a domain-from geroscience fundamentals to computational biology-creating a dynamic, adaptive learning environment designed to keep pace with rapid scientific evolution.

"The future of longevity education must be faster, smarter, and globally accessible," said Dominik Thor, President of the GCLS AI Academy.

"Our mission is to democratize longevity science education at scale," said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD, FRCPC, Director of the GCLS AI Academy. "By offering high-quality, AI-enhanced courses for free, we are removing barriers and accelerating the global shift toward health-span-focused medicine."

Free Courses Available Worldwide

At launch, the GCLS AI Academy offers free, self-paced courses tailored for students, clinicians, researchers, and health innovators.

The AI Academy also establishes a technological and academic basis for the forthcoming Master's Degree in AI in Healthcare-expected to be the world's first graduate-level program at the intersection of artificial intelligence and clinical longevity practice.

A Joint Venture Built on Science and Innovation

The partnership between GCLS and DrVibe.ai integrates institutional scientific oversight with state-of-the-art AI systems, ensuring that all educational content is grounded in validated research, global best practices, and emerging translational insights.

The Geneva College of Longevity Science) is a Swiss institute of higher education with a global footprint and student community.

DrVibe.ai is an AI-driven EdTech developing intelligent systems that support scalable digital education for healthcare and wellness providers.

