Belleville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Greg Viner announces the launch of gregviner.com and the AI Visibility Program, a comprehensive solution designed to help local businesses gain recognition and recommendations from AI-powered search tools including ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Gemini, and Bing. The program addresses a critical gap in digital marketing as AI tools increasingly replace traditional search engines as the first point of contact between consumers and local businesses.





Greg Viner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/277176_34075c23a488ba2a_001full.jpg

Viner developed the program after observing Google's AI overlay appearing in search results and recognizing an opportunity for local businesses to position themselves as recommended authorities in their markets. His research revealed that businesses with sufficient structured content were being recommended by AI tools in some geographic areas, while similar searches in other locations yielded only traditional results because no business had established the necessary AI visibility.

"I noticed businesses were being recommended in areas where they had enough structured content, while the same search in a different city showed traditional results," Viner explains. "This revealed a visibility gap that most local businesses don't even know exists yet."

The program tackles two primary challenges facing local businesses. First, AI tools often recommend general reference material from high-authority sites like WebMD or Wikipedia rather than local business providers. Second, businesses attempting to establish AI visibility without a systematic approach struggle to produce the quantity and quality of content needed to outrank major websites.

Viner's solution centers on a proprietary AI journalist system that researches current search trends and rankings, then interviews business owners to capture their authentic expertise and real-world experiences. The system creates structured content optimized specifically for AI recognition, then distributes it across high-domain authority sites and social media platforms. This approach takes advantage of evolving social media algorithms that now surface relevant content to interested users regardless of follower relationships.

"We've built a system that puts the actual voice of the business owner into play," Viner states. "The content created is topical, specific, and represents them as an authority in their field with a vast amount of quality content far beyond what a business owner could produce independently."

Businesses in cities under 200,000 population typically see results within 30 to 90 days, though timelines vary based on market competitiveness. Viner practices his own methodology with gregviner.com, a website less than one month old with no established domain authority, demonstrating the program's effectiveness as a live case study.

Viner compares the current AI search transformation to Google Maps' shift from displaying seven businesses to three results. That change eliminated visibility for businesses ranked four through seven overnight, causing significant business losses for companies that had invested years and thousands of dollars in map pack rankings. He views AI-powered search as both a reset of that digital landscape and an expansion of market opportunities, since users can now receive recommendations through conversational queries rather than needing to know specific search terms.

"The market is opening up to people who didn't even realize they might need a business owner's services," Viner notes. "This represents a tremendous opportunity for local businesses willing to adapt."

About Greg Viner

Greg Viner is a digital marketing expert specializing in helping local businesses modernize their marketing strategies and establish authority in AI-powered search results. With decades of experience in data-driven marketing, automation, and smart positioning, Viner focuses on connecting traditional business principles with contemporary digital tools and emerging technologies.

Media Contact

Available for interviews and commentary on AI search visibility for local businesses

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277176

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC