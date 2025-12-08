iScreen Widget Adds Customizable Snow Globe Widget in Christmas-Themed Update for iOS 26 and Android

Holiday update adds interactive widgets, themed layouts, and seasonal wallpapers for device customization.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iScreen, a mobile customization application for iOS and Android devices, announced the release of a Christmas-themed update featuring new interactive widgets, enhanced lock screen elements, and coordinated holiday layouts.

The update's primary addition is a customizable Snow Globe widget designed to let users assemble a holiday scene using selectable visual elements and effects. Users can choose from a library of winter and Christmas items such as snowmen, reindeer, Christmas trees, Santa hats, and snowflakes, then place and layer those items within the globe. The widget also includes options for different dome and base styles, along with animated effects such as falling snow. iScreen stated that the Snow Globe widget is intended for home screen placement and can be adjusted to match other themed visual elements.

iScreen said users can add static or animated seasonal stickers to supported lock screen areas to enhance the holiday theme. For the home screen, users can configure interactive widgets that respond to taps, such as a tap-activated fireplace animation or a wind chime effect. The update also introduces Christmas-themed icon and widget styling designed to create coordinated layouts across device screens.

For users who prefer ready-made layouts, iScreen said the update includes themed collections such as "Classic Christmas," "Cozy Winter," and the new iOS 26-style Winter theme, offering coordinated designs that can be applied quickly.These collections package matching wallpapers, widgets, and decorative elements designed to work together within the app's layout tools.

According to the company, the Christmas update was developed to provide a broader set of seasonal customization options and to make interactive widgets more configurable within a single design flow. A spokesperson for iScreen said the release focuses on expanding the app's widget library and improving the number of visual components available for building personalized scenes.

About iScreen

iScreen is a mobile customization application that provides widgets, wallpapers, and themed layouts for iOS and Android devices. The app offers tools intended to support home screen and lock screen personalization, including interactive and decorative widget options.

Android Download:

Mainland China: iScreen

Other regions(Google Play Store): iScreen

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840435/iScreen.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iscreen-widget-adds-customizable-snow-globe-widget-in-christmas-themed-update-for-ios-26-and-android-302635202.html