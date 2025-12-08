Fire forced the shutdown of the Wellington North Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia, on the weekend, but officials expect the 400 MW facility to resume full operations "shortly."From pv magazine Australia The 400 MW Wellington North Solar Farm in central western New South Wales (NSW) is currently operating at 90% capacity with project owner lightsource bp assessing the damage after a grass fire at the site on Saturday. Data provided by market analyst WattClarity shows the Wellington North solar farm, located about 50 km southeast of Dubbo, shut down soon after lunch on Dec. 6 . The NSW Rural ...

