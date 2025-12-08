Phygital International: Global Stars Confirmed as the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 Finalises Full Line-Up

Some of the biggest names in phygital sports and esports from around the world will head to Abu Dhabi for the ultimate showdown in next-gen sports from 18-23 December.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phygital International, the UAE-headquartered promoter of phygital sports worldwide, today confirms the full competitive line-up for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025 (GOTF 2025), the world's leading international phygital tournament. The announcement finalises the elite roster of competitors confirmed to take part, with a stellar line up including world champions, top-ranked esports stars, professional athletes and some of the most influential competitors in phygital sport.

Taking place from 18 to 23 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), GOTF 2025 will unite these global contenders under one roof as they compete for a multimillion-dollar prize pool and the chance to be crowned GOTF 2025 champions.

The official draw to determine the group-stage line-up for GOTF 2025 will be held on 9 December at 14:00 (GST) at Pixoul Gaming in Abu Dhabi. Hosted by leading regional gaming creator Bisher Zumot, the ceremony will set the stage for the tournament's opening matchups in key disciplines. Fans around the world can follow the draw live via the GOTF OTT streaming platform - https://tv.gofuture.games - the central digital hub for the Games of the Future, and via YouTube livestream at @gamesofthefutureofficial.

International stars set to compete in Abu Dhabi:

A major moment for esports fans awaits, as Dota 2 legend Johan 'N0tail' Sundstein joins Monkey Business for the MOBA PC.Dota 2 competition. They will take on Paper Tigers, Legends Rebooted, Vikings and host team E7 in one of the tournament's most anticipated matchups.

Additionally, ONIC and ZETA DIVISION join the lineup in the MOBA Mobile.MLBB discipline, while FAZER + GORILON, multi-title winners and major esports creators, alongside international stars COLD + ZENN, QUEASY + MRSAVAGE and K1NG + OSCU - each with FNCS titles, global podium finishes and strong competitive records join the roster competing in Battle Royale.Featuring Fortnite. With these elite duos confirmed, fans can expect one of the highest-level Fortnite showdowns of the season.

EndFastPls also enters the Games of the Future 2025 in the Phygital Shooter.?S 2 competition, alongside Interstellars - Apollo and México Quetzales - Marca Registrada who are ready to challenge for the top spot. Adding to the intensity, experienced phygital tournament participants xGoat return with clear ambitions to reclaim their title. With eight clubs all capable of delivering decisive performances, Phygital Shooter.CS2 promises tightly contested matchups, high-pressure moments and one of the most strategic title races of the GOTF 2025.

Competition in the Battle of Robots continues to heat up, as Team Eruption, with their robot 'Ignition', and China's Fierce Roc, competing with the undefeated 110kg champion 'Deep-Sea Shark', add serious firepower. They will line up alongside previously announced teams including multi-title holders Toon, Outlaw, DS Robotics and UK Extreme Robots Championships 2025 winners, Team Monsoon.

Phygital Drone Racing also completes its 16-team line-up, with Spain Drone Team, Team BDS, TECH DRONE LEAGUE, Flat-Out, Team Raiden, and Team Cyclone joining previously confirmed favourites. With elite pilots across the grid, expect high-speed duels and one of the most thrilling racing brackets yet.

Fans can also expect to see some of the biggest names in MMA, with professional fighters from across Europe, Asia and the Americas set to compete in PhygitalFighting.FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. The final roster includes UAE Warriors, led by World Champion Bruno Azeredo and top-ranked lightweight Felipe Douglas, who will defend home turf against major challengers such as the Arabian Phantoms, captained by African champion Ramadan Noaman, and Mexican Power, featuring heavyweight fan favourite Hugo 'Pandamonium' Lezama. With more elite teams and decorated MMA athletes now confirmed, explosive bouts are guaranteed from the opening bell.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build across the core phygital disciplines. In Phygital Football.UFL well-known phygital champions Peñarol and Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi winners Mexico Quetzales - Armadillos FC complete a highly competitive field, setting the stage for one of the tournament's most intense title battles.

International digital dance talent Dina Morisset, winner of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 - the global virtual-sports competition - joins the Phygital Dancing.Just Dance competition alongside Joseph Cordero, the vice-champion from the same event.

With rosters combining professional basketball players and standout gamers such the ones in The Warriors and Great Team Brazil, Phygital Basketball.3on3 FreeStyle promises a high-level showdown.

Commenting on the star-studded line-up, Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said: "We are proud to welcome such exceptional athletes to the Games of the Future 2025. They embody the highest levels of physical skill, digital mastery and tech-driven performance. This line-up reflects the incredible momentum behind the global phygital movement, and we cannot wait for fans and competitors alike to experience the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi."

With all participants now confirmed, anticipation for GOTF 2025 is at an all-time high. Fans can secure their tickets now via gotfabudhabi.com to witness the future of sport from the front row, while those unable to attend in person can still follow every moment live via dedicated Games of the Future 2025 livestreams through international broadcast partners worldwide and GOTF's own OTT streaming platform at https://tv.gofuture.games.

