Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Core Nickel Corp. (TSXV: CNCO) ("Core Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmelo Marrelli as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective today, following the resignation of Harry Chan as the Company's CFO.

Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services, Inc., a Toronto firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), the Canadian Securities Exchange and other exchanges, as well as non-listed companies, for over thirty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially controls DSA Corporate Services LP, a firm that provides corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services and Marrelli Trust Company Limited, a provincially registered trust company, offering transfer agent services.

Chris Tate, President & CEO of Core Nickel, commented, "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Harry for his hard work and dedication as the founding CFO of the Company, and wish him the best in his future endeavors. Mr. Chan is leaving the Company in the capable hands of Mr. Marrelli, who will help guide Core Nickel through the reverse-takeover process with Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd."

The Company is in the process of completing a proposed transaction with Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd. ("ACG"), which, subject to receipt of all required approvals, including approval of the TSXV, court approval for the proposed plan of arrangement, and requisite shareholder approval, will result in the reverse takeover of the Company by shareholders of ACG. Details of the proposed transaction can be found in the joint news release of ACG and Core Nickel dated November 24, 2025.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the Company, which is expected to be renamed "Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.", will own 100% of ACG's Eagle Project, which includes the past-producing McCabe Gold Mine and surrounding claims in mining friendly Yavapai County, Arizona. The McCabe Gold Mine boasts a historic estimate of 878,000 ounces of gold at 11.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") with 5 million ounces of silver at 69 g/t1. The deposit is located within 240 acres of private land and is open for expansion in all directions.

ACG has staked an additional 5,400 acres of Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") mining claims surrounding the McCabe Gold Mine. A Phase One drill program is expected to begin at the Eagle Project in the first quarter of 2026, with the proposed transaction anticipated to close in the same timeframe.

1 The historical estimate (the "Historical Estimate') in respect of ACG's Eagle Project was prepared internally by prior owners Stan West Mining Co. The source of the Historical Estimate is as follows: Knight, D.C., 1984, Stan West Mining Corp. McCabe-Iron King Belt project summary and financial information for shareholders. The Historical Estimate is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), a Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the Historic Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, and neither ACG nor the Company is treating the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. There is no technical report associated with the Historic Estimate. The Historical Estimate contains categories that are not consistent with current CIM definitions. The Historical Estimate includes "inferred resources" together with "proven", "probable" and "possible reserves". Under current standards "total reserves" would be classified as "total resources", and ACG is interpreting the "total reserves" in the Historical Estimate as a historical estimate of "total resources". ACG considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant for the proper understanding of the Eagle Project, however significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person for the Historical Estimate to be compliant with NI 43-101 standards and to verify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources. There can be no certainty, following further evaluation and/or exploration work, that the Historical Estimate can be upgraded or verified as mineral resources or mineral reserves in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt, a prolific nickel district located in Northern Manitoba, Canada. Core Nickel has been focused on the discovery of economic magmatic nickel-sulphide deposits. The Mel deposit, is situated just 25 kilometers northwest of the Thompson Mill.

Qualified Person

The technical information in respect of ACG and the Eagle Project in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Clyde L. Smith, PhD. Mr. Smith is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Smith is non-independent of ACG and is independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Chris Tate"

Chris Tate, CEO and President

Core Nickel Corp.

