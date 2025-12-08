Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Exosomes Market Led by North America with 53% Revenue Share and Global Market Size Set to Surpass USD 2B by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global exosomes market is valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 2.21 billion by 2030, at a 25.5% CAGR during 2025-2030. The market is witnessing strong momentum due to rapid advancements in exosome isolation, characterization, and engineering technologies, which are transforming their role in precision medicine, oncology, regenerative therapies, and liquid biopsy innovations.

The expanding volume of cancer research, increased adoption of liquid biopsy techniques, and rising interest in cell-free therapeutic delivery systems are further accelerating market adoption across clinical and research ecosystems.

Emerging Market Trends

Rise in Exosome-Based Diagnostics

The global shift toward minimally invasive diagnostic tools has significantly boosted the development of exosome-powered assays. These vesicles are increasingly being used to detect biomarkers associated with oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Diagnostic applications lead current market adoption, supported by their ability to provide high-fidelity molecular insights from blood and other biofluids.

Growing Focus on Exosome Therapeutics

Therapeutic applications are gaining strong traction as researchers and biotech innovators engineer exosomes for targeted drug delivery, gene modulation, and regenerative therapies. Advancements in exosome engineering and scalable GMP-grade production are accelerating clinical-pipeline activity, positioning exosomes as a transformative modality in precision medicine.

Regional Market Insights

North America remains the largest contributor to the global exosomes market, driven by substantial R&D investments, expanding clinical trials, and strong collaborations between biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The region benefits from supportive regulatory pathways and high adoption of advanced biomedical technologies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth, supported by expanding biotechnology infrastructure, increasing healthcare investments, and government initiatives promoting translational research. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are emerging as high-potential hubs for exosome-based research and manufacturing.

Market Segment Breakdown

By Product Type

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Services & Software

By Workflow

Isolation Methods Ultracentrifugation Immuno-affinity Capture Polymer-based Precipitation Microfluidic Isolation

Downstream Analysis Nano-flow Cytometry Electron Microscopy Mass Spectrometry



By Biomolecule Type

Non-coding RNA (miRNA, lncRNA)

Proteins & Peptides

Lipids

mRNA

DNA Fragments

By Application

Diagnostics Cancer Neuro-degenerative Diseases Infectious Diseases

Therapeutics Oncology Regenerative Medicine Drug Delivery Platforms



By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/exosomes-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Competitive Environment

The exosomes market is moderately fragmented, with global and emerging players focusing on innovations in exosome isolation technologies, large-scale manufacturing, and therapeutic engineering. Companies are increasingly forming partnerships to advance clinical research, optimize bioinformatics workflows, and develop platform technologies for diagnostics and drug delivery. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and targeted acquisitions continue to shape the competitive landscape as organizations seek to strengthen technological capabilities and broaden application portfolios.

Key Companies Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corp. (Beckman Coulter)

Qiagen N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

