Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE:CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today that Thompson Hickey has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Thompson Hickey is an accomplished mining and metals executive having worked with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), Xstrata plc, and Falconbridge Ltd. Most recently (2015-2024), Thompson was the General Manager of Teck's Trail Operations, one of the world's largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Mr. Hickey was also the General Manager of the Brunswick Smelter (2002-2006) and lived in Bathurst, New Brunswick for several years. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Queen's University and Master of Business Administration from University of Western Ontario.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper stated "We are very fortunate to have someone of Thompson's caliber join Canadian Copper's Board of Directors. As we transition from our asset consolidation strategy of the Murray Brook deposit and the Caribou Processing Complex to the permitting and development phase, Thompson's base metal metallurgical experience plus his local Bathurst residency will be invaluable. The concentrate refining business is complex, and having Thompson who ran Teck's Trail operations plus Ocean Partners on the metals trading side working together is advantageous.

In conjunction with Thompson joining the board of directors of Canadian Copper, 300,000 stock options will be granted at a price of $0.45 and will vest quarterly over an 18-month period and expire on December 8th, 2030.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 184,148,752 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

