Mark43, the leading public safety operations platform, today announced it has achieved both Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications in the United Kingdom. These UK government-backed accreditations demonstrate Mark43's commitment to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity and protecting sensitive policing data across the UK.

Developed by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Cyber Essentials framework defines critical security controls designed to defend against the most common and disruptive cyber threats. Achieving Cyber Essentials Plus-the highest level of certification-required an independent, in-depth technical audit validating Mark43 UK's security controls are well-designed and also proven effective in real-world environments.

This milestone reflects Mark43 UK's proactive, transparent, and measurable approach to cybersecurity. The company's systems, networks, and processes are built for resiliency, compliant with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and aligned with the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) Cloud Security Principles.

"Achieving Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus confirms that our safeguards meet the national standard and underscores our commitment to being a strong, long-term partner to UK forces," said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. "These certifications reflect the rigor with which we approach our responsibilities and our focus on supporting operational policing. We are committed to enabling forces with the most secure, best-in-class technology as they work to keep their communities safe."

Lawrence F. Zorio III, CISO CIO of Mark43 added, "Cybersecurity and trust are foundational to our mission. Earning both Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and resilient technology to police forces."

Alongside Mark43's recent ISO 27001 achievement, these certifications reflect a security programme that is both proven and internationally recognised. UK forces can be confident that their data is protected by a platform designed to meet the most stringent policing and information security requirements.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to public safety, helping policing and emergency services work faster, smarter, and keep communities safer. Its integrated Records Management, Command Control, and Data Analytics solutions form a unified, real-time platform that streamlines workflows and improves response times. Trusted by more than 300 agencies across the UK and U.S., Mark43's cloud-native platform equips public safety professionals with innovative tools, AI capabilities, and a robust cybersecurity foundation to help agencies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Visit www.mark43.com

