Microsoft-native environment, AI-powered insights and enterprise-grade scalability highlight Vena's strengths in execution and customer success

Vena, the only AI-powered planning platform built for the Microsoft technology ecosystem, has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. We believe this placement reflects Vena's strong execution, proven customer success and expanding enterprise capabilities, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for organizations modernizing financial and operational planning.

"We believe being recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant speaks to the real-world impact our platform delivers every day," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "Finance and business leaders want a planning experience that brings financial, workforce, revenue and operational planning together in a seamless workflow. By bringing thoughtful, trustworthy AI directly into Excel and Teams, we're giving people a planning partner that can spot patterns, surface insights and suggest scenarios in seconds. With our Microsoft-native design and purpose-built AI agents that automate FP&A workflows, we're helping organizations accelerate decision making, strengthen collaboration and scale planning with confidence."

About Vena

Vena is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

