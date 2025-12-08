Association for Financial Professionals: AFP Partners with PwC Academy Dubai on Exam Preparation Courses for the CTP Certification

Partnership provides access to in-person courses in Dubai for the leading treasury credential

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced a new partnership with PwC Academy Dubai to offer exam preparation courses for the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) certification in Dubai. The partnership demonstrates AFP's commitment to expanding the reach of the CTP.

The CTP certification, sponsored by AFP, serves as a benchmark of competency in the finance profession and is recognised as the leading credential in corporate treasury worldwide. It signifies that treasury practitioners have demonstrated the knowledge and skills required to effectively execute critical functions related to corporate liquidity, capital and risk management.

PwC Academy Dubai is a robust training hub for professionals and organizations in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cooperation Council region, offering high-quality training programs that are backed by the PwC network and tailored to regional needs.

"As one of the fastest-growing regions for the CTP certification, the Middle East has demonstrated a clear demand for world-class treasury expertise and professional development," said Pat Culkin, President & CEO of AFP. "Partnering with PwC Academy Dubai ensures practitioners in Dubai have access to the highest level of preparation to meet the rigorous standards of the CTP. AFP has always served as a connector between practitioners and the tools they need to excel, and this collaboration strengthens that mission at a pivotal moment for the treasury profession in Dubai."

"Developing skilled finance and treasury professionals is critical for sustained growth," said Taimur Mir, PwC Partner and Head of Professional Qualifications at PwC Academy. "Our collaboration with AFP expands access to high-quality CTP preparation and supports the region's growing talent pool."

About AFP

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

