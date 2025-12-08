ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Shareholder Notice - Change in Index Provider

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

8December2025

Noticeforthefollowingsub-fundsofARKInvestUCITSICAV(the"ICAV")(eacha"Fund",together the "Funds"):

Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE000RMSPY39);

Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BLRPRR04);

Rize Global Sustainable Infrastructure UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE000QUCVEN9);

Rize Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BLRPQH31);

Rize USA Environmental Impact UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE000PY7F8J9); and

Rize Cybersecurity & Data Privacy UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BJXRZJ40)

Dear Investor,

A. INTRODUCTION

The ICAV is an open-ended investment vehicle with variable capital organised under the laws of Ireland and is authorised by the Central Bank pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations 2011, as amended.

Each of the Funds seeks to replicate an index (each, an " Index", and, collectively, the " Indices").

The Indices each incorporate by reference the screening criteria of the Rize Future First Policy (" RFFP", " Policy").

Accordingly, the purpose of this notice (the " ShareholderNotice") is to inform you of:

a change of Index Administrator for the indices replicated by the Funds from MSCI Limited to Solactive AG 1 and the associated updates to the names of the Indices (the " IndexTransition"); and

various changes that will be made to the screening criteria incorporated by reference into the Indices as part of the foregoing Index Transition.

Please refer to the summary of the changes below.

B. INDEX TRANSITION: CHANGE OF INDEX ADMINISTRATOR AND ASSOCIATED INDEX NAME UPDATES

MSCI Limited has agreed to sell the Indices to Solactive AG.

Accordingly, this Shareholder Notice is to inform you of the following upcoming changes relating to the Indices replicated by the Funds that shall take effect on 08 January 2026 (the " EffectiveDate"):

the change of Index Administrator from MSCI Limited to Solactive AG 2 ; and

the changes of the names of the relevant Indices to reflect the change in Index Administrator, as follows:

OldIndexname NewIndex name Foxberry SMS Circular Economy Enablers USD Net Total Return Index Solactive RIZE ETF Circular Economy Enablers Index NTR Foxberry SMS Environmental Impact 100 USD Net Total Return Index Solactive RIZE ETF Environmental Impact 100 Index NTR

1 Solactive AG is assuming the role as Index Administrator within the meaning of the Principles for Financial Benchmarks published by the International Organization of Securities Commissions in July 2013 ("IOSCO Principles").

2 Please note that Solactive AG is already the appointed calculation agent for the Indices.

Foxberry SMS Global Sustainable Infrastructure USD Net Total Return Index Solactive RIZE ETF Global Sustainable Infrastructure Index NTR Foxberry Tematica Research Sustainable Future of Food USD Net Total Return Index Solactive RIZE ETF Sustainable Future of Food Index NTR Foxberry SMS USA Environmental Impact USD Net Total Return Index Solactive RIZE ETF USA Environmental Impact Index NTR Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy USD Net Total Return Index Solactive Cybersecurity Leaders Index NTR

Additionally, the purpose of this Shareholder Notice is to notify you that the Prospectus and relevant Supplements shall be updated to reflect the appointment of Solactive AG as Index Administrator and the updated index names.

C. CHANGES TO SCREENING CRITERIA INCORPORATED INTO THE INDICES

As part of change of index administrator, the following focused clarifications and harmonisations shall be made to the screening criteria incorporated by reference into the Indices from the Rize Future First Policy:

lower the permissible revenue threshold from 10% to 5% for "indirect" exposures including distribution, retail, support services and supplier activities across several business involvement categories: "Nuclear Energy", "Oil & Gas (Conventional and Unconventional)", "Tobacco", and "Military Contracting";

apply a uniform 5% revenue threshold (reduced from 10%) to both "direct" exposures (production, manufacture, operation) and "indirect" exposures (distribution, retail, licensing, supplier and other support-service activities) across "Alcohol", "Adult Entertainment", and "Gambling", and

incorporate three exclusionary criteria with a permissible revenue threshold of involvement of 5% for companies involved in "Genetic Engineering" (i.e. companies involved in Genetically Modified Organisms), "Embryonic Stem Cell Research" (i.e. companies conducting research with stem cells derived from human embryos), and "Weapons" (i.e. companies involved in the production of conventional weapons, including the production of components and support systems and the provision of support services for conventional weapons), consolidate the existing exclusionary criteria for "UNGC and OECD Guidelines" and "Bribery and Corruption" into a single screen entitled "International Norms and Standards Violations", which explicitly encompasses violations of the UN Global Compact (" UNGC"), the OECD Guidelines for

Multinational Enterprises (" OECD Guidelines"), the International Labour Organization's broad principles (" ILO Broad") and core principles (" ILO Core"), and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (" UNGP"), with bribery and corruption addressed within these frameworks;

separate the existing screen for "Controversial Weapons and Firearms" into three distinct screens: "Controversial Weapons", "Nuclear Weapons", and "Civilian Firearms", with no changes made to the permissible revenue thresholds; and revise the names of certain business involvement categories as follows: 6.1.1."Thermal Coal" shall be renamed "Thermal and Metallurgical Coal"; 6.1.2."Oil&Gas"shallberenamed"Oil&Gas(ConventionalandUnconventional)"; 6.1.3."Nuclear" shall be renamed "Nuclear Energy"; and

update the descriptions of "direct", "semi-direct" and "indirect" in the context of business involvement categories

Please note that "Military Contracting" shall remain a distinct business-involvement screen with its own revenue threshold.

Please further note that, the "Weapons" category does not overlap with "Controversial Weapons," "Nuclear Weapons," or "Military Contracting",

The updates referred to above are expected to have an immaterial impact on the composition of the Indices and portfolios of the corresponding Funds.

Please note that the enhancements and business involvement thresholds referred to at paragraphs 1 to 3 above apply to the following Indices and corresponding Funds only 3 :

3 Please note that these changes do not apply to the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy USD Net Total Return Index (to be renamed as Solactive Cybersecurity Leaders Index NTR) and the corresponding Rize Cybersecurity & Data Privacy UCITS ETF, which shall continue to apply the legacy thresholds which remain disclosed in the Rize Future First Policy.

Solactive RIZE ETF Circular Economy Enablers Index NTR Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Solactive RIZE ETF Environmental Impact 100 Index NTR Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF Solactive RIZE ETF Global Sustainable Infrastructure Index NTR Rize Global Sustainable Infrastructure UCITS ETF Solactive RIZE ETF Sustainable Future of Food Index NTR Rize Sustainable Future of Food UCITS ETF Solactive RIZE ETF USA Environmental Impact Index NTR Rize USA Environmental Impact UCITS ETF

D. NEXT STEPS

It is proposed that the change of Index Administrator from Foxberry AB to Solactive AG, the changes to the names of the Indices and the updates to the screening criteria of the Rize Future First Policy incorporated therein shall take place on the Effective Date and the Prospectus and the relevant Supplements will be updated concurrently.

No action is required from Shareholders as a result of these changes. Should you wish to redeem your investment as a result of the Changes, you may do so in accordance with the dealing provisions outlined in the Prospectus.

The Manager will be responsible for all legal, procedural, stock exchange related and service provider costs incurred in respect of the Changes.

E. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

General

Investors should consult their own professional advisers as to any relevant implications of the Changes under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile, or incorporation.

Investors may obtain the Prospectus, a copy of the Supplements of the Funds, a copy of the Key Investor Information Document and/or the Key Information Document of the Funds, the latest annual and semi-annual reports of the ICAV and copies of the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV free of charge from the registered office of the Manager.

If you have any queries arising from this Shareholder Notice, please contact the Manager at ManCo@iqeq.com .

Investors in Austria and Germany

The Prospectus, together with the Supplements, the Key Information Documents, the Instrument of Incorporation and the annual and semi-annual reports of the ICAV, each in paper form, as well as the issue, repurchase and any exchange prices are available and may be obtained free of charge from: FE fundinfo (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l., 77 Rue du Fossé, 4123 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg.

Investors in Switzerland

The Prospectus, the Key Information Documents, the Instrument of Incorporation and the latest annual and semi-annual reports of the ICAV can be obtained free of charge on request from the representative in Switzerland at the following address:

St. Gallen, 8 December 2025 Swiss Representative:

1741 Fund Solutions AG

Burggraben 16, 9000 St. Gallen Swiss Paying Agent:

Tellco Bank AG

Bahnhofstrasse 4, 6430 Schwyz

F. CONCLUSION

The Directors are of the opinion that the Changes are in the best interests of the Investors of the Funds as a whole.

ARK Invest UCITS ICAV is an open-ended Irish Collective Asset Management Vehicle which is constituted as an umbrella fund with variable capital and segregated liability between its sub-funds and registered in Ireland with registration number C193010 and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS.