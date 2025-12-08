Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
08.12.2025
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Factsheet as at 30 November 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Factsheet as at 30 November 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

8 December 2025

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Publication of Monthly Factsheet

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company's factsheet as at 30 November 2025 is now available on the Company's website: Monthly Factsheets - Capital Gearing Trust

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


