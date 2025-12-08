ComplianceQuest Appoints Sunil Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth Across Regulated and Industrial Manufacturing Industries

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / ComplianceQuest, an AI-powered platform for Quality, Safety, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Product Lifecycle Management, today announced the appointment of Sunil Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Thomas joins as ComplianceQuest expands across life sciences, medical devices, industrial manufacturing, and other regulated global markets.

A seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in PLM, compliance, and manufacturing SaaS, Thomas has built and scaled organizations serving highly regulated industries in the world. He brings expertise spanning engineering, R&D, regulatory, supply chain, and manufacturing, aligning directly with ComplianceQuest's mission to deliver a connected, end-to-end platform that unifies quality, safety, manufacturing and product development.

Most recently, Thomas served as President & CRO at Trace One, a global PLM provider supporting 9,000+ customers. There, he drove consistent double-digit revenue growth, strengthened EBITDA performance, and unified global go-to-market operations. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years with Selerant, where he launched and built the North American business, repositioned PLM solutions for regulated manufacturers, and played a key leadership role in the company's successful private equity exit. His background includes significant experience serving customers across food, beverage, cosmetics, specialty chemicals, CPG, and process manufacturing, markets that closely align with ComplianceQuest's growth focus.

Sunil's global experience spans North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America, and includes numerous Fortune 500 manufacturers. This breadth of exposure strengthens ComplianceQuest's ability to serve a diverse and expanding customer base worldwide.

"Sunil brings the precise combination of domain depth, operational rigor, and global commercial leadership needed for ComplianceQuest's next stage of growth," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "His understanding of regulated manufacturing, from engineering to supply chain to production, aligns with our strategic vision for a connected platform. Sunil's ability to scale teams and systems in high-growth SaaS environments will be transformative for our customers and our company."

"ComplianceQuest is at the forefront of helping manufacturers modernize with AI, connected data, and a unified platform that removes silos across engineering, quality, safety, supply chain and manufacturing," said Sunil Thomas. "This is a pivotal moment in the industry. I'm excited to help scale our impact globally and partner with customers as they transform their operations."

Outside work, Sunil is known for his creativity and curiosity, studying tea craftsmanship, and finding inspiration through music and guitar.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an AI powered platform for Product Lifecycle (PLM), Quality (QMS), Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and Supplier Management (SRM/SQM), built natively on Salesforce platform.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes enhance quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the product journey, from concept to customer success.

By offering a data driven and integrated platform that is pre validated and easy to implement, ComplianceQuest improves collaboration across the product value chain, reduces risk, protects employees and brand reputation, and helps organizations boost innovation, compliance, profitability, and customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com.

