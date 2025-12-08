The latest edition of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Employment report found employment in the PV sector surpassed 5 million in 2024, with distributed solar accounting for two-thirds of all solar employment globally, despite representing only 43% of installed capacity.The IEA's World Energy Employment 2025 report, published 5 December, shows that solar PV continues to be the top power sector employer globally, outpacing other power sectors featured in the analysis, such as nuclear, grids, wind and storage. Global solar PV employment surpassed five million in 2024, led by ...

