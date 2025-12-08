Between 10 and 18 December, NORMAL will open four new stores in Italy, expanding its footprint from four to eight locations in just eight days.

The Danish retail chain already operates two stores in the Rome area and two in the Milan area, and the upcoming openings will further strengthen its presence in the Italian region.

New stores will be opening in the cities of Savignano, Udine, and Guidonia, and one additional store will be added to the store portfolio in Milan. This rapid growth underscores the retailer's strong momentum and commitment to bringing its unique shopping experience to even more Italian customers.

"We're thrilled to bring NORMAL's unique and surprising shopping experience to new locations in Italy," says Jesper Brask Laumann, Country Manager Italy. "Our stores in Milan and Rome have enjoyed strong traffic and sales, reinforcing our confidence in continued growth across Italy. We're certain that the wide assortment of extraordinary products in the new stores will be warmly embraced. NORMAL loves Italy and it's clear that Italians are loving NORMAL too!"

NORMAL delivers an original retail experience. The chain brings together trusted brands, the hottest trends, and surprising discoveries that keep customers coming back for more. Forget discounts, seasonal sales, or gimmicky promotions at NORMAL you'll always find fixed low prices across the entire assortment.

The shelves hold more than 4,000 products covering every need: Body, hair, and skincare; oral and personal hygiene; makeup, cosmetics, perfumes, and deodorants; plus household cleaning essentials. Customers can also explore a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks, sweet and savory snacks, coffee, spices, protein bars and shakes, kitchenware, stationery, school supplies, and even pet food and accessories.

NORMAL's assortment never stands still with more than 100 new products hitting the shelves every single week, customers are guaranteed fresh discoveries every time they visit. The distinctive maze-like store layout transforms shopping into a true "treasure hunt," guiding shoppers through an exciting mix of well-known favorites and unexpected gems. Alongside beloved international brands like L'Oréal, Colgate, Gillette, Max Factor, Nescafé, Kinder, and many more, NORMAL proudly offers exclusive products that cannot be found anywhere else.

For more information, visit www.normal.it and follow NORMAL on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208371403/en/

Contacts:

Jesper Brask Laumann

Country Manager

+39 328 1829614