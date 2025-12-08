Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") announces that effective 15 December 2025, its registry and transfer agent will change as follows:

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

From: Automic Registry Services

To: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 17, 221 St. Georges Terrace

Perth, Western Australia, 6000

Phone: 1300 850 505 Outside of Australia: +61 3 9415 4000

Website: www.investorcentre.com/contact

TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV)

From: Odyssey Trust Company

To: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

510 Burrard Street, 3rd Floor

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B9

Phone: 1-800-564-6253 Outside of Canada: 514-982-7555

Website: Computershare.com/Investor

With this change, shareholders can more efficiently manage their holdings in both Australia and Canada through Computershare's secure and highly accessible online investor portal - Investor Centre. The Investor Centre provides an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history. Shareholders can visit www.investorcentre.com/au or Computershare.com/Investor

Appointment of Capital Markets Provider

The Company has a strong shareholder register that includes major gold producer B2Gold Corp. who owns 10% of the Company's outstanding shares. Approximately 50% of the Company's shares are held by several major global institutions. The Company believes the AuMEGA Metals business and location of assets would be appealing to high net worth and retail investors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to help support the growth of the Company's North America high-net worth and retail investor activities.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by AuMEGA will be a cash payment of up to C$9,000 per month for a period of seven months commencing 1 December 2025.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in AuMEGA or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Managing Director and Company Secretary

About the Company

AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) is utilising best-in-class exploration to explore on its district scale land package that spans 110 kilometers along the Cape Ray Shear Zone, a significant under-explored geological feature recognised as Newfoundland, Canada's largest identified gold structure. This zone currently hosts Equinox Gold's Valentine Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce deposit which is the region's largest gold project, along with AuMEGA's expanding Mineral Resource.

The Company is supported by a diverse shareholder registry of prominent global institutional investors, and strategic investment from B2Gold Corp, a significant, intermediate gold producer.

Additionally, AuMEGA holds a 27-kilometre stretch of the highly prospective Hermitage Flexure and has also secured an Option Agreement for the Blue Cove Copper Project in southeastern Newfoundland, which exhibits strong potential for copper and other base metals.

AuMEGA's Cape Ray Shear Zone hosts several dozen high potential targets along with its existing defined gold Mineral Resource of 6.2 million tonnes grading an average of 2.25 g/t, totaling 450,000 ounces of Indicated Resources, and 3.4 million tonnes grading an average of 1.44 g/t, totaling 160,000 ounces in Inferred Resources[1].

AuMEGA acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a leading privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis its team of professionals enhance its client's visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, and a state-of-the-art media studio, Renmark hosts a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] News release dated 30 May 2023. See also the Company's technical report titled "TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE CAPE RAY GOLD PROJECT NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA" dated effective 26 May 2024 and filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277258

SOURCE: AuMEGA Metals Ltd.