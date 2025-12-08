The share capital of Sydbank A/S has been increased pursuant to the company's merger with A/S Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 10 December 2025 in the ISIN below.

Furthermore, with effect from 10 December 2025, the company's name will be changed from Sydbank A/S to AL Sydbank.

ISIN: DK0010311471 Name: Sydbank New name: AL Sydbank Volume before change: 51.204.460 shares (DKK 512.044.600) Change: 36.757.709 shares (DKK 367.577.090) Volume after change: 87.962.169 shares (DKK 879.621.690) Face value: DKK 10 Short name: SYDB New Short name: ALSYDB Orderbook ID: 3366

