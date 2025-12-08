The "Germany Data Centre Landscape 2025-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with more than 40 projects underway with many new entrants entering into Germany.

There are over 240 Data Centre facilities with over 900k m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and over 1,400 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) in total forecast as of mid-2025.

The Frankfurt area is seeing substantial new Data Centre build outs and now accounts for over 60%. Berlin currently with a 6.5% share will see significant growth over the next five years with Virtus going live in 2026 with a 300 MW campus. Other German cities too see development such as Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Munich. Overall, the German market remains the second largest Data Centre market in Europe behind the UK. Despite the size of the market already, the expansion of the Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main region is set to continue with over twenty data centre developments announced.

This new report covers the German Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers, including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2025 to 2028

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2025 to 2028

Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2025 to 2028 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Latest Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Developments in Germany (company, location, size, power and deployment date)

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Germany

Key German Data Centre Provider Profiles

German Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2025 to 2028)

German Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2025 to 2028)

German Data Centre Power in Euro per kWH

The Key German Data Centre Clusters

German Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2025 to 2028)

German Data Centre Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2025 to 2028)

The Key Trends in the German Data Centre Market

German Data Centre Outlook

Key Data Figures

Number of Current New DC and MW

Key City Growth by MW

A table showing a list of the new Data Centres to be launched (sorted by location)

A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers Facilities in Germany

A pie chart showing the breakdown of German Data Centre space per city area in - as of mid-2025 in

A pie chart showing the key German Data Centre Players by raised floor space as of as of mid-2025 in

A table showing the utility costs in Euro per kWH as of first and second half in 2024 and the first half in 2024, sorted by lowest to highest for the period first half 2024

A chart showing the forecast increase in German Data Centre raised floor space from 2025 to the end of 2028 in m2

A chart showing the forecast increase in German Data Centre DCCP in MW from 2025 to the end of 2028

A chart and table showing the average forecast Data Centre rack space, kW m2 rentals in Euro per month from 2024 to the end of 2028

A chart showing forecast German Data Centre revenues in millions of Euro per annum from 2024 to the end of 2028

