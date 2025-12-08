TCL Unveils 'Wishes for Greatness' Winter Wonderland with Lighting Ceremony for the Tree of the Games in Milan

TCL joins the City of Milan to launch a month-long festive celebration, building excitement for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

MILAN, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global technology company and a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, today participated in a grand lighting ceremony for the 29-meter-tall Tree of the Games in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, home to the city's magnificent cathedral. Supported by TCL, the event officially launched the "Wishes for Greatness" themed winter wonderland, a festive village in the square open to the public from December 6, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

In addition to the illuminated tree, the TCL winter wonderland features five themed igloos, sport-inspired decorations, fun activities, and a showcase of TCL's innovative products. The display and activities create an immersive moment for visitors, bringing the spirit of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to the heart of Milan and celebrating how every wish can inspire an extraordinary story.

The launch event was held in partnership with the City of Milan and the Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee. The celebration embodied TCL's vision to "Inspire Greatness" and its role as an Olympic Partner in the Olympic Movement, connecting the public's hopes with the dedication and dreams of athletes on the world stage.

TCL maintains a strong commitment to sustainability and the Christmas tree display has been developed to minimize resource use. The tree, sourced from Dimaro Folgarida in northern Italy after having been removed for road safety reasons, sits on a deck of reusable flooring produced in 2021, and is supported by a rented, reusable steel frame. The large luminous snowflake that crowns the tree is being used for the third time, while the custom-built base underneath the tree has been used for seven years.

Echoing TCL's commitment to sustainability, the Consorzio Nationale Sistema Arredo (National Furniture System Consortium), a voluntary industry scheme, will repurpose the tree at the end of the festive season to produce wooden boards. These will be donated to the social carpentry workshop of the Monza Penitentiary to make handcrafted wooden objects.

"We are honored to be part of Milan's cherished holiday traditions and to join hands with the City and our partners at Milano Cortina 2026," said Wei Xue, Vice President and ESG Director of TCL Technology, and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "This brilliantly illuminated tree symbolizes the collective wishes of people from every corner of the world. Just as our technology helps to improve people's lives, we hope this celebration connects hearts and builds anticipation for the Olympic Winter Games, an event that represents the pinnacle of human unity and achievement."

The festive village will feature five transparent igloos, each representing a different continent and conveying a heartfelt wish, such as the 'Harmony Theatre' representing Europe decorated like a quintessential opera house. With surround sound created by the X11K QD-Mini LED TV and TCL Z100 Wireless Free Sound Speaker, audiences can enjoy an immersive view of figure skating performances from the front row and take photos with retro binoculars and mask props. They can also wear TCL RayNeo X3 Pro AR glasses to make the figure skating dances in the video come to life. Each igloo creates a unique moment, powered by TCL's latest innovative technology.

Distinguished attendees included Martina Riva, Councilor for Sports of the Municipality of Milan, Marco Alparone, Vice President of the Lombardy Region, Nevio Devidè, Chief Revenue Officer of Milano Cortina 2026, and Carlos Li, CEO of TCL Europe.

"The Christmas tree in Piazza del Duomo is a beloved symbol for the people of Milan," said Martina Riva, Councilor for Sports of the Municipality of Milan, in her ceremonial remarks. "We thank TCL for their wonderful contribution, which enhances our celebrations and strengthens the bond between our city and the upcoming Olympic Winter Games."

Nevio Devidè, Chief Revenue Officer of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organizing Committee added, "TCL's support reflects a deep understanding of our shared values-unity, passion, and the pursuit of excellence. This is an invaluable opportunity to bring the Olympic spirit directly to the public, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this journey."

Beyond the Piazza del Duomo, TCL will also showcase its brand and products at Milan's Central Station and the Olympic Village during Milano Cortina 2026. The TCL Creative Exhibit for the Olympic Winter Games, running from February 4 to 22, 2026, will offer visitors an immersive event that highlights TCL's cutting-edge technology while celebrating the Olympic spirit. TCL has established Team TCL, comprised of 14 exceptional winter sport athletes from around the globe, to amplify the company's commitment to "Inspire Greatness," encouraging everyone to boldly pursue their passions.

Furthermore, TCL is leveraging its latest innovations to elevate how people enjoy the Olympic Winter Games, transforming the global viewer experience through technology and leveraging its ongoing initiatives to empower communities. TCL will also provide the Olympic Village with essential smart home appliances to ensure comfort and connectivity for athletes and, through its Athlete Moments series, enable connections between athletes and their families back home after each sporting event.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions-including TVs, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy-that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

