In this interview, Craig Marshall, head of investor relations at bp, provides investors with a comprehensive update on the company's strategic transformation and operational momentum. Following bp's February 2025 strategy update, Craig addresses the disciplined capital reallocation, with oil and gas investment up 20% and transition spending down 70%. He also outlines management's ambitious targets including $4-5bn in structural cost reductions and 20% CAGR in free cash flow through 2027. Craig highlights exceptional upstream performance, with plant reliability exceeding 96%, six major project start-ups (four ahead of schedule) and an unprecedented 12 exploration discoveries this year. The standout is Bumerangue in Brazil, which is bp's most significant discovery in 25 years, a 100%-owned pre-salt find spanning over 300km2 with a kilometre-high hydrocarbon ...

