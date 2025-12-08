Electric Royalties Ltd.: Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on key royalties in its portfolio, adding to the December 2, 2025 announcement of royalty revenues and other milestones relating to the Company's copper assets.

Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "Across our portfolio, the latest project updates reinforce our clear trajectory toward value creation and de-risking. We are particularly encouraged that the past-producing Graphmada Graphite Mine is now under active review for expanded production - with a Stage-2 scoping study underway - positioning Graphmada as a premier graphite supply-chain asset as Western economies increasingly prioritize non-China sources for battery-anode and advanced industrial demand.

"We are also pleased to highlight the battery-performance breakthrough by Manganese X, where Phase 2 results using material from the Battery Hill Manganese Project delivered 70% capacity retention after 4,600 cycles - a meaningful validation of the commercial potential of Battery Hill's high-purity manganese material. With the benefit of financial backing from leading mining investor Eric Sprott, Manganese X now moves into Phase 3 testing while also working towards completion of the Battery Hill pre-feasibility study.

"At the same time, the operators of our lithium and iron-vanadium royalties continue to advance toward major development milestones. Both the Seymour Lake Lithium Project and the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project are now on track to deliver feasibility studies in Q2 2026, supported by strengthened funding pathways, infrastructure commitments, and ongoing resource-growth work.

"We also welcomed positive momentum at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, including the commencement of drilling.

"Taken together, these updates highlight the growing strength, diversification, and maturity of our asset base. With multiple catalysts ahead, including multiple feasibility studies and continued technical advancements across the portfolio, we believe we are well-positioned to benefit from rising demand across the critical-minerals space and to deliver sustained, long-term value for shareholders."

Highlights since the Company's previous updates (see Electric Royalties' news releases dated December 2, 2025 and September 4, 2025) include:

Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 28, 2025, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") announced that a Stage 2 Scoping Study is underway at the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar to assess mine restart and expansion pathways based on the project's JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, existing production record, installed infrastructure and sales history. Greenwing is also pursuing funding opportunities from the EU, Japan and other government agencies who are actively seeking to reduce single-country dependence on graphite concentrates and encourage alternative non-Chinese supply. Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Greenwing.

Battery Hill Manganese Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On September 9, 2025, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV:MN) ("Manganese X") announced it is advancing to the final Phase 3 of battery testing following the successful completion of Phase 2 testing with U.S. battery innovator company Charge CCCV, which resulted in a positive outcome of 70% capacity retention after 4,600 cycles. Test material was sourced from the Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada. According to Manganese X, this performance represents more than double the cycle life of conventional NMC-based EV batteries and significantly outperforms even robust lithium iron phosphate and lithium manganese iron phosphate chemistries. Phase 3 will evaluate the material in multilayer pouch cells (3Ah design) to meet end-user product requirements. Successful results from the final phase could further validate the material's performance in advanced battery designs, paving the way for commercial adoption. On December 3, 2025, Manganese X announced the commencement of its Pre-Feasibility Study for Battery Hill, which will incorporate recent project advancements including the optimized processing flow sheet, ore sorting enhancements, ongoing metallurgical test work at Kemetco Research Inc., and updated geological input from Mercator Geoscience. The study is expected to be completed in 2026. Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Manganese X and is unable to verify the test results.

Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 18, 2025, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced the Feasibility Study ("FS") for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, is approximately 70% complete, with completion targeted in Q2 2026. According to Green Technology Metals, the FS incorporates a revised site layout designed to accommodate hybrid underground mining operations, delivering a 45% reduction in the project's overall environmental footprint. This reduction, including the removal of the South Dam supported by an optimized water management strategy, and smaller North and South Aubry pits, has made the project more environmentally sustainable. With the majority of permitting requirements complete and the FS well advanced, Green Technology Metals is focused on completing the remaining milestones to reach an investment decision in 2026, followed by construction and production.



Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals.

Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Vanadium Royalty) - On November 10, 2025, Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") reported that the Feasibility Study for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, is well advanced and is targeted for completion in Q2 2026. According to Cerrado, the FS is expected to demonstrate a long-life mine with high margins, low operating costs, and low capital intensity, due to the project's location, low strip ratio, and innate infrastructure advantages - which include the availability of existing rail and access to the Port of Saguenay. Cerrado expects construction potentially commencing in mid-2028, subject to receipt of necessary permitting and availability of project financing.



Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Cerrado.



Kenbridge Nickel Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 20, 2025, Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN) ("Tartisan") announced that it has retained Rodren Drilling Ltd., a leading Canadian drill contractor for its Phase 1 program, designed to support the advancement of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and forthcoming Pre-Feasibility Study for the Kenbridge Project in Ontario, Canada. Drilling will focus on converting Inferred resources into the Measured and Indicated categories and evaluating potential extensions of high-grade nickel-copper mineralization at depth.



Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Tartisan.



Alan Roberts, a Certified Professional Geologist ("CPG") #11260 by the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a qualified person, who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

