Icelandair Group hf.: Number of passengers increased by 15% in November

Icelandair carried a total of 347 thousand passengers in November, a 15% year-over-year increase. The growth was particularly strong in the market from Iceland, where passenger numbers rose by 25% and in the via market, which grew by 18%. Of all passengers in November, 31% were traveling to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 42% via Iceland, and 6% domestically.

The load factor was 83.5%, and on-time performance was outstanding at 88.8%, an increase of 4.1 percentage points from last year. According to Cirium Analytics, Icelandair was the most punctual airline in November, its fifth time achieving this distinction in 2025. Year-to-date, 4.7 million passengers have flown with Icelandair, representing an 8% increase over the same period last year.

Sold block hours in the Leasing business decreased by 3% year-on-year in November. Freight transport, measured in Freight Ton Kilometers, declined by 10%, driven by less fish export than last year. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 1% due to a higher proportion of more fuel-efficient aircraft in the fleet.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:

"November was the largest in our history, reflecting our strong focus on reducing seasonality and building demand during the off-peak period. We are particularly pleased that passenger numbers outpaced the increase in capacity, resulting in a record load factor for the month of November. This achievement is especially impressive given that we introduced five new destinations this winter. Combined with exceptional on-time performance, the best in Europe for the fifth time this year, these results underscore the strength and reliability of our network and the dedication of our employees."

