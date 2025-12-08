Better Collective A/S: Better Collective exceeds 5% ownership threshold and proposes EGM to cancel own treasury shares

Regulatory release no. 56

Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Better Collective A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that, as of December 4, 2025, Better Collective owns 3,105,020 treasury shares, representing 5.01% of the Company's outstanding share capital, hereby exceeding 5% of the total outstanding share capital and voting rights of the Company.

As per its regulatory release no. 55, the ongoing share buyback set to end March 4, still has approximately 6,072,000 EUR pending completion.

Better Collective expects to convene an extraordinary general meeting during the week commencing Monday, January 5, 2026, for the purpose of resolving to reduce the share capital through cancellation of all treasury shares held by the Company. A notice for the extraordinary general meeting will be published in due time prior to the extraordinary general meeting and will contain further details on the proposal.

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK).

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

This information is information which Better Collective is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-08 09:45 CET.