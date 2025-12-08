Comstock Inc.: Bioleum Corporation Acquires Hexas Biomass Inc.

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE American: LODE, the "Company") today announced that one of its strategic investees, Bioleum Corporation ("Bioleum"), acquired Hexas Biomass Inc. ("Hexas"), a global leader in the development and deployment of purpose grown energy crops and biomaterials, including all of its intellectual properties and certain liabilities, in exchange for a purchase price of approximately $6.5 million comprised of approximately $3.5 million paid with 146,637 shares of Bioleum common stock at $24 per share, $500,000 in five annual cash payments of $100,000 each, commencing at closing, and $2.5 million of convertible debt, redeemable with cash payments payable from 5% of Hexas' aggregate revenues or convertible into Bioleum common stock, also at a conversion price of $24 per share.

Hexas has developed a portfolio of proprietary intellectual properties for the propagation, production, harvesting, and processing of purpose grown crops with proven annual yields exceeding 25 to 30 dry metric tons per acre, or about 4 to 7 times the yields of traditional forestry species. Hexas' crops are specifically designed to thrive in diverse environments, including marginal and underutilized lands. These crops enhance agricultural ecosystem without disrupting or competing with food production.

The combination of Bioleum's high yield refining platform and Hexas' high yield purpose grown crops enables the production of over 100 barrels of biofuel per acre of biomass production per year. For comparison, producers of soy and corn only net about 2 and 10 barrels of biofuel per acre per year, respectively. The production of Hexas' purpose grown crops transforms marginal agricultural lands into perpetual "drop-in sedimentary oilfields" with the potential to dramatically boost domestic energy independence and expand rural economies using regenerative agricultural practices.

"Hexas was founded to make the highest and best use of natural resources by providing industries with access to abundant, carbon negative, and ecologically positive feedstocks," said Wendy Owens, Hexas' founder and chief executive officer. "Bioleum's acquisition will help us to execute on that vision by accelerating commercialization and global deployment of our technologies in biofuels and multiple other biobased applications. We are very excited to continue our established track record of bioproducts leadership as we join Bioleum's integrated system and growing team."

"Incorporating a proprietary low-cost feedstock model into our system provides unprecedented benefits for our refining solutions and targeted supply chain partners," added Kevin Kreisler, Bioleum's chief executive officer. "While our solutions are designed to process most known forms of lignocellulosic biomass, the Hexas technologies will allow us to enhance, supplement, and/or dramatically expand locally available biomass by "anchoring" each of our owned and licensed refineries with a dedicated, perpetual feedstock supply, ensuring the reliability, consistency, scale, and pricing needed to minimize risk and maximize profitability."

The U.S. DOE has previously estimated that America can produce over of one billion tons per year of waste wood and other forms of biomass for conversion into transportation fuels. That's enough to produce more than 3 billion barrels of fuel per year with Bioleum's refining solutions, but much of this biomass is widely dispersed and subject to regulatory, collection, and other sources of regional variability. Converting just 40 million underutilized acres of non-food producing land into profitable purpose grown biomass farms with Hexas' high yield crops could provide enough feedstock to double that output while decreasing variability and risk for new renewable fuel projects.

Kreisler concluded, "Our ambition is to build shareholder value by systemically empowering agricultural, forestry, pulp and paper, renewable fuels, petroleum, energy, and mobility stakeholders to license and deploy our solutions across their respective industries at speeds that are far greater than Bioleum, or any other company, could ever achieve on its own. We are laser focused on developing, deploying, and enabling that system, and we couldn't be more excited to complete this transaction."

As part of Bioleum's system, Hexas will continue servicing customers worldwide in the energy, including biofuels, structural and non-structural products sectors by supplying XanoFiber (and other purpose grown biomass from its proprietary giant grasses) to them as a low-cost, drop-in ready, reliable supply of biomass. Owens will continue to run Hexas as its president.

About Hexas Biomass Inc.

Hexas Biomass Inc. is an award-winning biomaterials company focused on the production of low-cost, plant-based raw materials that replace wood, food crops for fuel, and fossil fuel-based raw materials in multiple applications. Hexas' proprietary purpose grown biomass leaves trees standing, farmland for food not fuel, and fossil fuels in the ground. Learn more at www.hexas.com.

About Bioleum Corporation

Bioleum Corporation develops and commercializes technologies that convert lignocellulosic biomass, such as purpose-grown crops and wood residues, into low-carbon fuels and refinery intermediates, including ethanol, SAF, renewable diesel, and gasoline. The company is advancing its first commercial facility in Oklahoma and operates pilot assets in Wisconsin, supported by partnerships spanning biomass supply, industrial integration, and research institutions. Learn more at www.bioleum.com.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics.

To learn more about Comstock, please visit www.comstock.inc.

