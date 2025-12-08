Anzeige
EQT portfolio company Colisée to change ownership

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colisée ("the Company"), a European private-sector provider of support and care for the elderly, today announced the signing of a lock-up agreement as part of a financial recapitalization plan led by its lenders, resulting in a transition of ownership. As part of this process, EQT Infrastructure V ("EQT") and other shareholders are expected to exit their position.

EQT acquired a majority stake in Colisée in 2020. At the time, EQT was attracted by the Company's strong focus on quality of care and the opportunity to grow the business while upholding its best-in-class standards.

During EQT's ownership, Colisée expanded from 270 to almost 400 facilities. EQT supported significant investments in staff training, facility maintenance, digital systems and other initiatives to improve the quality of care and services. The Company also accelerated its sustainability efforts, becoming the first nursing home operator in France to adopt the status of entreprise à mission and introducing rigorous quality evaluation and monitoring frameworks, resulting in validated near-term Science Based Targets.

Despite revenue growth since EQT's acquisition, Colisée has faced margin deterioration since 2022, driven by several market-related headwinds and operational challenges. In response, EQT worked closely with Colisée's management to implement a performance improvement plan, followed by the initiation of a recapitalization plan aimed at achieving a sustainable capital structure.

Throughout, EQT's priority has been to partner with the Company to ensure a solid foundation, and to safeguard the continuity of operations and quality of care for residents. While EQT had put forward a proposal that aimed to deliver stability and sustainability across the capital structure with significant new equity, Colisée's lenders have decided to impose their own plan. The recapitalization plan announced today will result in EQT exiting its position in Colisée.

Arnaud Marion, CEO of Colisée, said: "Colisée sincerely thanks EQT for its role as a responsible and highly committed lead shareholder throughout its ownership in Colisée and during the recapitalization process of the Company. Today, Colisée is well-positioned to achieve strong and sustainable performance over the coming years while ensuring we continue to provide market-leading service to our residents."

The legal and technical implementation of the contemplated recapitalization plan is expected to take several months.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-portfolio-company-colisee-to-change-ownership,c4276161

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4276161/3829481.pdf

Press Release_EQT portfolio company Colisée to change ownership

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-portfolio-company-colisee-to-change-ownership-302635352.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
