PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Confirms Half-Tonne Order for Immediate Delivery of Titanium Metal Powder

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis") (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today the recent signing of a half-tonne contract with a Global Aerospace Leader for the supply of titanium metal powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen plasma atomization process. This contract was achieved as part of a competitive bid process, and represents the first order received since official supplier status was granted to PyroGenesis by the client after a multi-year certification process.

The contract is for the supply of "coarse" cut Ti64 powder (particle size: 45-150µm [microns]). The powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGen plasma atomization system will be shipped to the customer in the coming days. The powder is to be used as part of the customer's aerospace research and development program. The contract value will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Scope: half-tonne supply of PyroGenesis' "coarse" cut titanium metal powder, produced by its NexGen plasma atomization process, to Global Aerospace Leader.

Timeline: the metal powder will be shipped to the customer in the coming days.

Strategic Impact: producing a superior quality titanium metal powder using PyroGenesis' high efficiency NexGen plasma atomization process helps protect the critical mineral supply chain for an aerospace industry leader.

"This order is a great start to our supplier relationship with this global aerospace leader, especially as it came under a competitive bid process between approved suppliers," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "I believe this contract demonstrates how the continued innovation in our patented NexGen plasma atomization system offers enhanced efficiency for metal powder production and reduces customer costs, reinforcing our competitive advantage and supporting the company's long-term value creation strategy."





Image: PyroGenesis' titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market for titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term "plasma atomization" in its original patent. The Company's NexGen system is a patented upgrade to what is considered the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 34 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com

_______________________

1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/

2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html

3 https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-16311.pdf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/933f4eff-6538-45db-986f-45901a1dd12d