Acer Reports Revenues for November at NT$24.60 Billion with Growth of 15.9% Month-on-month and 8.1% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for November at NT$24.60 billion, up 15.9% month-on-month and 8.1% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-November consolidated revenues reached NT$247.10 billion with 2.9% growth YoY.

Highlights in November include:

  • Revenues from notebook PCs grew by 5.8% YoY
  • Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 36.4% YoY
  • Revenues from gaming products and businesses grew by 22.0% YoY
  • Revenues from the commercial line[1] grew by 9.5%

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays contributed 30.4% of the group's total revenues in November and 32.2% year-to-November.

In November, Altos Computing was listed on the Taipei Exchange Emerging Stock Market; Acer Gaming received approval from the Securities Listing Review Committee of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for its initial listing application on the Taiwan Innovation Board, pending ratification by the exchange's Board of Directors.

Highpoint Service Network will be listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 17.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

