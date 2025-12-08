Acer Reports Revenues for November at NT$24.60 Billion with Growth of 15.9% Month-on-month and 8.1% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for November at NT$24.60 billion, up 15.9% month-on-month and 8.1% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-November consolidated revenues reached NT$247.10 billion with 2.9% growth YoY.

Highlights in November include:

Revenues from notebook PCs grew by 5.8% YoY

Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 36.4% YoY

Revenues from gaming products and businesses grew by 22.0% YoY

Revenues from the commercial line[1] grew by 9.5%

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays contributed 30.4% of the group's total revenues in November and 32.2% year-to-November.

In November, Altos Computing was listed on the Taipei Exchange Emerging Stock Market; Acer Gaming received approval from the Securities Listing Review Committee of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for its initial listing application on the Taiwan Innovation Board, pending ratification by the exchange's Board of Directors.

Highpoint Service Network will be listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 17.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks [2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

