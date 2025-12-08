Affluence Corporation Subsidiary MTi Joins MICE-Net Project to Revolutionize Event Technology

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTCID:AFFU), a diversified global technology holding company specializing in smart infrastructure and edge computing solutions today announced that its subsidiary MTi (Mingothings international) has joined the MICE-Net project, a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing the conference and events sector. The project, which has been approved under the RETECH IA program by the Generalitat de Catalunya, is set to introduce a new era of intelligent virtual assistants and immersive technologies in physical event spaces.

MTi will play a central role in the development of key components for MICE-Net, which will include:

Semantic Privacy Modules

Contextual Virtual Assistants

Model Context Protocol for Algorithmic Governance

These cutting-edge technologies will enable smarter, more secure, and personalized interactions for event attendees, bringing in a new standard of privacy and data ethics in the industry. By leading the development of these technologies, MTi continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving innovation in AI and IoT solutions.

"Being part of MICE-Net is a significant milestone for MTi and Affluence as a group," said Francesc Domingo, CEO of MTi. "This project aligns perfectly with our mission to create intelligent, secure, and user-centric technologies that can transform industries. We are excited to collaborate with our partners and help shape the future of event technology."

The MICE-Net project will focus on integrating digital and physical worlds to enhance user experiences while maintaining the highest standards of data security. The platform will leverage advanced technologies like digital identity, geo-certification, and anti-fraud mechanisms to ensure that eventgoers have a seamless and safe experience.

This partnership further underscores MTi's role as a global leader in AI, IoT, and privacy-first technology solutions. It also reinforces Affluence Corporation's strategy to invest in forward-thinking companies developing practical applications for digital transformation.

The MICE-Net project will not only elevate event experiences but also set new standards for privacy and efficiency in the sector. MTi's involvement in this project is expected to enhance its market position and expand its footprint within the growing digital events and AI landscape.

To learn more about MTi, visit: https://www.mingothings.com/

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (OTCID:AFFU) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

